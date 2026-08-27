5 Things to Watch in the Preseason Finale That Could Shape Broncos' Season

With the Denver Broncos entering the final preseason game of the summer, this is their last chance to make sure everything is ready before the games start to count.

Of course, the Broncos can still clean things up as the season goes on, but they want to ensure they have no glaring issues after this preseason finale. Here are the five things to watch for the Broncos against the Minnesota Vikings, with an eye on the regular season.

Offense Firing On All Cylinders

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the huddle against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over two games, the first-unit offense has looked good and clean, and some of that is due to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb. However, there were some hitches in the run game against the Green Bay Packers that they need to clean up before the regular season starts.

With Bo Nix not playing in the preseason finale , it's unclear how many first-teamers will play, but this is a potential issue the Broncos will want to shore up going into the regular season.

Defense Rocking & Rolling

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) huddles with teammates before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' first-unit run defense has been lights out, but their coverage was questionable against the Packers. After last year, fans expected the opposite.

Now, there could be multiple reasons why the coverage hasn’t looked as good as many feel it should, and not having their usual play-calls to avoid tipping their hand could be part of it. Still, in the preseason finale, the Broncos need to show some progress against the pass, regardless of how many starters play.

Clean Up Offensive Line Penalties

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the huddle with teammates in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the loss to the Packers, Sean Payton highlighted some of the offensive line penalties and added that it has been an issue in practice as well. Such penalties can kill momentum and drives, so Payton has every right to be frustrated about that.

This could be a glaring issue going into the season if the Broncos can’t figure out how to correct it, especially on the road.

Fix Special Teams Coverage

Denver Broncos special teams coach Darren Rizzi during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is growing concern about the Broncos' special teams coverage units after some big returns by the Packers. However, analyzing those three big returns, it fell more on an individual player (or two) than anything else.

It doesn’t appear to be an issue with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, but given the issues the Broncos' coverage units had to start last season, it's worth monitoring in the finale.

Which Depth Pieces Step Up?

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) avoids the sack of Green Bay Packers edge rusher Arden Walker (46) as offensive tackle Frank Crum (73) blocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The point of the preseason is evaluation and installation and the preseason finale is the final chance for many of these players to make their case for a roster spot or a practice squad spot, in Denver or elsewhere.

There is a lot riding on this game, and it's always worth seeing who steps up in the preseason finale to make the roster or practice squad. We've focused on 10 specific players to watch , as well as a handful who desperately need a bounce-back game in the finale.

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