10 Broncos Under the Gun in Preseason Finale vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos' preseason finale is coming up as they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

It's the final evaluation game, and for many players, it could be their last shot to stick in Denver, either on the practice squad or the roster, or to stand out on tape for other teams. This will also be the last NFL game for several players poised to be cut.

For the Broncos, most of their roster is set, with few spots still open and players battling for them, but many are still competing for a practice squad spot. For the preseason finale, most of the players to watch are still battling in these competitions.

None of these players were on my watch list for either preseason game so far.

Troy Franklin | WR

Denver has made it clear, and Franklin is well aware, that he is tumbling down from the second receiver to the fourth/fifth receiver in the pecking order.

He still has a role in this offense, and the Broncos haven't really featured it in the preseason games; one shouldn’t expect them to, but it has been a quiet preseason for Franklin with one catch on two targets.

In the finale, it would be nice to see more out of Franklin, even if it isn’t in ways the Broncos plan to use him in the regular season.

Cameron Ross | WR

Ross is tied for the most targets and most receptions in the preseason, but they have been short plays with only 23 yards on his four catches. What makes him a player to watch isn’t just what he does on offense, but also as a returner.

Denver has been looking for another returner to pair with Marvin Mims Jr. on kick returns.

Kolbe Katsis | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kolbe Katsis (81) reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Broncos look for another kick returner to pair with Mims, Katsis has been the best of the bunch, by far, through preseason action. He busted off a big return against the Green Bay Packers last week, and nearly busted off a second one if not for a lack of blocking effort from tight end Lucas Krull.

Katsis also has one punt return, which was Denver's longest this preseason. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi identified Katsis as a college free agent for his returner ability, so even if he doesn’t make the roster, he should be expected back on the practice squad.

"Kolbe has had a couple of plays where he really gained a lot of yards, gained a lot of ground," Rizzi said on Tuesday. "He had two really good ones last week where you can see him put his foot in the ground, make a guy miss, get vertical... So, whether it's on the team or on the practice squad or what have you, I think we have some options there. Maybe a little bit more options than we had last year."

Dallen Bentley | TE

Through two games, Bentley has played 30 total snaps, with 19 of them as a run blocker. He's still clearly a work in progress as a blocker because the technique isn’t there, but he gives good effort and seems to have decent strength.

In the finale, it would be nice to see Bentley get involved in the passing game, as he hasn’t even had a target and has only run nine routes so far in the preseason.

Frank Crum | OT

Disaster. That is the one word to sum up Crum's preseason.

He has allowed six pressures in two games, mostly against third-unit players, including two pressures relinquished to a player the Packers signed just a day or two before the game. The effort from Crum is there, but he has regressed in his technique.

While we shouldn’t expect Crum to lose his spot on the roster, he has been outplayed by the undrafted rookie Tyler Miller, and it isn’t even close.

Jordan Turner | LB

Jordan Turner makes a play on special teams. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Turner was held out of the first game as he came off the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier that week and stepped into the Packers game as the fourth linebacker over rookie Red Murdock.

Turner and Murdock are battling for the fourth spot, and while the rookie has been better on defense, the veteran has been significantly better on special teams. If Turner can look decent on defense in the finale, it might be enough to secure a spot on the roster .

Taurean York | LB

York's lack of size remains an issue on defense and on special teams. One of the Packers' big returns was due to York failing to sustain his lane and being blocked out of it.

On defense, York's football IQ shows, and if he can stay clean, he can make an impact, but he struggles to get off blocks. The roster may be out of reach due to special teams issues, but he is still very much in play for a practice squad spot.

Brent Austin | CB

Reese Taylor has been a favorite of the Broncos' defensive coaches, but the Packers picked on him, while Austin had a good game. Both seem to be competing for a spot on the practice squad, along with Sean Fresch Jr., the last of whom also has returner ability unlike Taylor and Austin.

There is an opportunity for Austin to jump Taylor in the finale for a practice squad spot.

JL Skinner | S

Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) lines up on defense during a preseason game. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

For the most part, Skinner has had a great summer, but his game against the Packers wasn’t terrible. He showed up well on special teams and didn’t look lost on defense.

The Broncos were concerned with their safety depth, which led to the Taylor Rapp signing last week , so Skinner stepping up helped his chances, but now he has to build on it. It's definitely a good sign for Skinner that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph complimented him on Tuesday.

"He's had a great camp," Joseph said of Skinner . "He made a total commitment this fall with his body, with his prep. Every single day he's been on... He came back on fire."

Taylor Rapp | S

Depth at safety is concerning, which is why Denver brought in Rapp. He didn’t get to play against the Packers, but it would be surprising if he doesn’t get a few snaps against the Vikings.

The new addition to try to boost the safety room? He's one of the players to watch — if he plays. His practice participation this week (or lack thereof) makes his Game 3 outlook far from a guarantee.

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