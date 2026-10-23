Bo Nix Breakout? Mile High Roundtable Picks Broncos vs. Cardinals

The Denver Broncos are coming off a "mini-bye," looking to send a message this week that this offense shouldn't be written off.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals may be 2-4, but they're coming off a huge divisional victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are feeling it right now, and they're at home — but we know how Broncos Country travels, especially in the desert.

At 4-2, the Broncos can't afford a slip-up — not if they want to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the division, and make their Week 8 rematch at Mile High a potential chance to get back to the top of the division, depending on what happens this Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks.

That's me looking past the Cardinals a little bit. The Broncos won't be doing that. Sean Payton knows how to keep a team's focus on whichever game and opponent is up next, and that's the Cardinals.

How will this one shake out? Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff see Sunday's action unfolding in Glendale, AZ.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 4-2: Getting Bo Nix back in the flow of things has become like a quest for the Holy Grail. All the internal tinkering on Nix might not be as important as facing a Cardinals team the Broncos should beat. While most eyes will be focused on how Nix performs, it's returning rookie running back Jonah Coleman who steals the limelight with two scores.

Pick: Broncos 31, Cardinals 21

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 4-2: The Broncos' coaches and players are buzzing about a Nix breakout game. Looking at the Cardinals' 31st-ranked scoring defense — a unit allowing 350.5 yards per game — this is about as golden a get-right opportunity Nix could hope for. Courtland Sutton said , "At some point, the tide's going to turn" for Nix and this offense, and it happens at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Nix passes for three touchdowns and 280 yards, while the Broncos romp in the desert.

Pick: Broncos 27, Cardinals 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-2: Only speaking for myself, the Broncos haven’t yet earned the benefit of the doubt. Not yet. But if there’s any way to earn that — and any day to have a get-right game — it’s Sunday against the Cardinals. This goes for the offense more so than the defense, which has been fantastic of late. If not now for Nix, then when? Go out there and dominate, and those “confidence issues” will miraculously disappear. I foresee a better showing, though maybe not quite the 2018 Kick Your A** blowout. This is an inferior opponent who, quite frankly, the Broncos should handily dispatch. “Should.”

Pick: Broncos 30, Cardinals 16

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 4-2: The Broncos' offense has been the source of much consternation. Is Nix hurt? Has the game passed Sean Payton by? Luckily, the Cardinals appear to be a get-right game. It's the NFL; there is no such thing as a guaranteed victory, but I expect the Broncos' defense and special teams, as well as continuity across the organization, to be felt in Arizona. I don't think the offense looks great... and even if it does, it's just one game, and the broader sample size should hold more weight in the total evaluation. Still, it will be nice to provide the fan base some hope.

Pick: Broncos 20, Cardinals16

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 4-2: It's easy to think the Broncos will have their way with the Cardinals. But the Cardinals have shown they can challenge other teams , so it will be important for the Broncos' offense to come out strong. If the Broncos can do that and build a comfortable lead, the defense should be able to finish it from there, even with the Cardinals putting up a fight.

Pick: Broncos 23, Cardinals 16

Trey McBride and Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 3-3: 10 days between games feels like forever, but reality is the Broncos have really hit their stride after their Thursday night game in each of the past two seasons. This won't be a dominant display, but it will be the first time this season both the Broncos' offense and defense play good complementary football, and Nix finds consistent success. Nix throws for a couple of touchdowns and rushes for another, giving fans some hope that he's close to being back.

Pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 13

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 3-3: If there was any opportunity to try to get the offense on track, it's this week against Arizona. Denver got the mini-bye, and Arizona's defense has allowed the most points in the league this season. Criticism of Nix is getting more intense by the minute, so it would be great to see him try to push the ball down the field and take chances against one of the worst defenses the league has to offer. I think he's gonna do it this week.

Pick: Broncos 31, Cardinals 17

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 2-4: The Broncos are coming off a mini-bye, which frankly has come at a good time for a sputtering offense. Another week with Payton calling the plays again should be beneficial for Nix, but ultimately, the Broncos will have to play well to beat a tricky and plucky Cardinals team. The defense keys the win with a few takeaways off Jacoby Brissett, while the offense — just about — does enough to show some signs of life.

Pick: Broncos 24, Cardinals 14

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 2-4: The Cardinals aren't pushovers and shouldn't be overlooked, but against their defense, the Broncos can get things jump-started. The Cardinals allow the second-highest explosive pass rate, which, despite ranking 18th in generating explosive offensive passing plays, is something the Broncos struggle with, as their 4.6% rate is 3% higher than Arizona's at 32nd. The Broncos' defense should be able to carry it enough to allow the offense to work things out, and this is the best opportunity for Nix and company to do that, similarly to the Dallas Cowboys game a season ago. The Broncos show progress in Arizona, and while they don't fix everything in a week, they do walk out with the win.

Pick: Broncos 18, Cardinals 10

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 2-4: Nix and the Broncos have a chance to put up some major points against the Cardinals and their weak defense. The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses against the pass, teeing up Nix and the Broncos' receivers to breathe life into what has been a disappointing offensive start to the season. Defensively, if the Broncos can limit Trey McBride's impact, this should be their easiest win this season.

Pick: Broncos 30, Cardinals 6

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