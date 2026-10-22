Broncos vs. Cardinals: 3 Keys to Avoiding an Arizona Letdown

On one hand, Denver Broncos fans can feel good about the team's 4-2 overall record and the defense's performance over the past couple of weeks, particularly with the injuries that have impacted the secondary.

On the other hand, Broncos fans can't be blamed for being worried about the offense, which has yet to put together four quarters of quality play. While it's true the Broncos have faced some good opponents to start the season, they've only surpassed 300 yards of total offense in one game thus far.

One might think facing a 2-4 team is a way to get things right. However, the Arizona Cardinals are not a team to take lightly , as evidenced by their Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

How do the Broncos come out on top in the desert? Let's examine three keys to the Broncos improving to 5-2 rather than winding up in the same position the Rams were in last week.

Move the Chains

Courtland Sutton celebrates a first down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals deserve a lot of credit for finding a way to beat the Rams, despite not scoring a touchdown. But six drives that end in field goals (18 points) are enough when your opponent scores on just three of 10 drives for 16 total points.

"Three of 10 drives for 16 points" could easily describe the Broncos' offense in more than one game this season. But that brings us to a big reason the Cardinals didn't need a touchdown to beat the Rams: they controlled the ball for most of the game.

Against the Rams, the Cardinals won the time of possession, controlling the ball for 34:52 of the game, while L.A. controlled the ball for 25:08. The Cardinals might not have been great on offense, but they did enough to move the chains, keep the Rams' offense on the sideline, and find ways to score.

Time of possession was also key to the Cardinals' season-opening win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals controlled the ball for 37:31 while the Chargers controlled it for 22:29.

And time of possession was a key reason the Cardinals stayed in the game when they played the San Francisco 49ers, despite a 36-30 loss. The Cardinals had the ball for 38:44 while the 49ers had it for 21:16. The Cardinals trailed by 11 at halftime (17-6), then outscored the 49ers 24-19 in the second half.

But against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants, the Cardinals lost the time-of-possession battle. The Cardinals won that battle against the Detroit Lions, but the difference was less than 30 seconds.

That Rams game is a good example of why a team must be able to move the chains to have success against the Cardinals. And while the 49ers' offense can be explosive, the Broncos have yet to show that trait this season.

Thus, it will be important for the Broncos to show they can control the time of possession and get more points off drives. Doing so will take pressure off the defense.

It will be particularly important for the Broncos to have a good day on offense for two reasons. First, the Cardinals don't have a lot of defensive standouts, with safety Budda Baker as their best player — and he happens to lead the team in sacks with 3.5. The Broncos have to capitalize against a defense that lacks playmakers.

Second, there's no guarantee that the Broncos' offense will always have great field position, even with the defense playing better. That brings us to this point.

Protect the Ball and Don't Rely on Takeaways

Ja'Quan McMillian returns an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might seem like an obvious point, but against the Cardinals, it carries a lot of importance. That is because the Cardinals have done a good job of taking care of the football over six games.

The Cardinals have just six turnovers in their first six games. The only game in which they had multiple turnovers was against the Giants — the Cardinals had three, but so did New York.

Additionally, the Cardinals have lost the turnover battle just once, that coming against the Lions — and it was Arizona with one while Detroit had none.

Otherwise, the Cardinals have tied with their opponent in turnovers, one to one, against the Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks, while winning the turnover battle against the Chargers, who had two while the Arizona had none.

Because the Cardinals have done a good job limiting turnovers, the Broncos can't depend on the defense to create takeaways, even though that defense has forced six turnovers in the past two weeks. The Broncos' offense has more reason to play well, and taking care of the football is a big step toward having a good day.

The Broncos' offense, to its credit, did not have a single turnover against the Seahawks and has just six in the first six games. But expecting the Broncos' defense to force three turnovers as it did in each of the last two games may be asking a bit much. Bo Nix and the offense need to do their part and do it well.

Contain Trey McBride

Trey McBride hauls in a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Cardinals' offense, they don't have a lot of true standouts. Jacoby Brissett is the bridge quarterback to whoever the Cardinals ultimately decide will be the young signal-caller to build around, whether that's Carson Beck or somebody they draft in 2027.

Running back Jeremiyah Love hasn't lived up to expectations thus far, as he's averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, while free-agent signing Tyler Allgeier is averaging 3.0 yards per carry. The Cardinals traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Texans, leaving them with Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne as their top pass catchers.

But the Cardinals do have one elite playmaker: McBride.

McBride not only leads the Cardinals in receptions with 49, but that number ties him with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the most catches in the NFL through six games. The Cardinals tight end has averaged 7.4 yards per reception and has scored three touchdowns.

Trey McBride somehow makes the grab for the TD 😳



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/GwP9zr7VDe — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

Broncos fans are all too familiar with the defense's struggles to take opposing tight ends out of the game, particularly those who rank among the best in the NFL. But the Broncos likely won't be able to shut McBride down, even if they have everyone on defense healthy.

That being said, the Broncos do need to find a way to limit McBride's impact. It's possible that linebacker Justin Strnad could get a lot of work here, but who knows what wrinkle Vance Joseph might add to the defense, even if Talanoa Hufanga misses this game and the Broncos might limit Patrick Surtain II's snaps as he returns from an ankle injury, if he plays.

If the Broncos can limit McBride's impact — and if the offense can play well early and build a lead — the pass rush should be able to capitalize.

Brissett has taken 12 sacks in six games, so the Broncos stand a good chance of notching another multi-sack game. But while the Broncos' pass rush is likely to have a good day, the defensive backfield must limit McBride's impact and gains.

The Takeaway

On paper, the Broncos are the better team, but what's on paper doesn't always translate to the field. The Cardinals are a well-coached team and have shown they can challenge top-tier opponents in the NFL, especially when they win the time-of-possession battle and limit turnovers.

But because the Cardinals don't have a top defense, the Broncos' offense needs to show it can sustain more drives. If Nix is going to find the game that gets him out of his slump, this is the one.

This game will also require veterans like wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle and running back J.K. Dobbins to prove they can make an impact. Getting a healthy Jonah Coleman back should help with the running game.

The defense should do its part, though it may come more in the sack department than in turnovers, which the Cardinals have avoided in most of their games. The main concern is limiting McBride's impact.

If the Broncos' offense can control the time of possession, finish drives, and take care of the football, they should win this one. But if the Broncos have another outing where they score on just three drives for 17 or fewer points, it could come back to haunt them.

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