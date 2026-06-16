Bo Nix's Return Headlines First Day of Broncos Minicamp

Bo Nix is back.

The Denver Broncos' starting quarterback was out on the grass for the first day of mandatory minicamp. It was great to see Nix out there in helmet and uniform, running through individual drills.

However, the Broncos are still being cautious with him. Nix did not participate in the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 team drills.

But head coach Sean Payton isn't losing any sleep over it, saying after practice that his young franchise quarterback looked "good" in his first day back on the field.

"Look, there were certain things he didn't do in the team periods, but a lot of what he did in the individual, he's doing well," Payton said of Nix. "He's doing really well."

Payton said that he believes Nix will be fully cleared by the end of June, which still puts him on schedule to be available and unfettered for all of training camp, which won't kick off until late July.

"It's good to have him out here in uniform," Payton said.

More Reps Than Fans Think

Fans have worried about Nix's timetable for obvious reasons, but especially because of the reps he's missing with new wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Payton doesn't discount how important every single rep can be for a quarterback, especially as it relates to building chemistry with his receivers, but the veteran head coach also made it clear that Nix has been far more involved than the media has seen in the three practices we've been privy to this summer.

"All of it is important," Payton said. "He's getting the walkthrough reps with the first group, the beginning of practice, [and] the individual work. Yeah, he's very much a part of each of the plays that we're running, even when it's with the second group or third group."

Nix said he felt great on Tuesday. He also made it clear that he feels healthy and fully ready to go, and that any and all restrictions on his participation have been imposed by the team. In other words, if it were up to him, he'd be taking every rep, but the Broncos are proceeding with an abundance of caution because they can't achieve their goals this season without him.

In the meantime, Jarrett Stidham has continued to run the first-team offense during team period, with Sam Ehlinger quarterbacking the other units.

"It was great. They've been practicing for a couple weeks," Nix said on Tuesday. "Today was my first time kind of getting out there and sort of going through everything with them, but it was great."

A Very Clean Operation

Jun 16, 2026; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos 2025-2026 quarterback Bo Nix (10) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While he's been recovering, Nix has still been involved in the offensive practices and every meeting, obviously. As a sideline observer over the past two weeks, Nix liked what he saw from Stidham and Ehlinger, and believes the Broncos are doing well in picking up the slight differences in new offensive coordinator Davis Webb's approach.

"As I expected, it was a very clean operation," Nix said. "Our guys are doing a great job, Sam and Jarrett, and they're doing phenomenal as expected, and then, the rest of the guys are just playing really well. So we're getting used to everything, not that it's even changed a lot. Just some nuances and some different things, but guys are picking it up really well, handling it well."

This is Nix's third offseason as a pro. In Year 1, he was a rookie, not only swimming somewhat in the acclimation process of learning the playbook, terminology, and technique, but he was also in a heated battle for the starting quarterback job, which he won.

In Year 2, things certainly slowed down for Nix. After starting all 17 games as a rookie and a playoff game, he was a lot more comfortable and confident throughout the Broncos' offseason training program. He was the unquestioned, understood starting quarterback.

Broncos' Offense: Much Further Along

Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now in Year 3, Nix says the Broncos' offense is the most advanced he's seen at this point in the offseason. That could have something to do with Webb taking over the coordinator duties. If so, it's an exciting harbinger.

"I just think this is probably, in my opinion, the best—the furthest—we've been at this point in the season," Nix said. "So [I'm] really confident and excited to get through the summer and into training camp with these guys."

Nix has missed a few reps, but he's an experienced veteran now. He has started 36 games as a pro, 18 in each season (counting playoffs). Waddle is also a veteran, so between the time he and Nix have already had together to throw, and their respective experience, they should be able to hit the ground running when the actual football season rolls around in September.

Nix has already put in a lot of work with Waddle and the offense that has gone unseen by the press.

"I think that, man, he's been throwing," Payton said of Nix. "It's not like today is the first day he's put sunscreen on. He's been out here and getting a lot of work in."

Super Excited

Payton said he's "super excited" for Nix's third season. Payton made some bold predictions last season, forecasting that Nix would become a top-five quarterback in the NFL within the next few years.

With an upgraded arsenal and the experience of two excellent seasons under his belt, it's possible that Year 3 is when Nix turns the biggest corner as a quarterback. Webb has already seen the parallels between Josh Allen's third year and Nix's .

Webb was Allen's backup in 2020 when the Buffalo Bills acquired Stefon Diggs via trade. The receiver's arrival sparked a massive Year-3 breakout for Allen, and that's what has struck Webb this summer as it relates to Nix and the Broncos acquiring Waddle.

The Takeaway

The time will come when Nix is fully cleared by the Broncos' medical staff to practice without restriction. Payton says it'll be by month's end, which means Broncos Country can expect to see Nix at full strength when the cleats hit the grass for training camp.

"I think I mentioned this last week, and I think this is important: I don't think, when he's fully recovered, and he's out here participating, you're gonna see someone who doesn't move," Payton said of Nix. "All of that. Some of his superpowers—an ability to move and not get sacked, find throws. I don't think any of that will be impacted at all. I think he's working extremely hard on this recovery, and I think he's more than ahead of schedule."

For now, exhale, Broncos Country. Nix is back out on the grass.

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