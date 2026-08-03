Broncos 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0: Week 1 of Camp Shakes Things Up

The first week of Denver Broncos training camp is in the books.

While it's still early, several performances have already altered our last 53-man roster projection .

With the second week of camp kicking off on Monday, let's examine our updated 53-man roster projection based on what has already happened.

Quarterback: 2

Bo Nix | Jarrett Stidham | Sam Ehlinger (PS)

There are no changes at quarterback, with only two making it. While Ehlinger did start Saturday's practice with the second-team offense, Sean Payton was quick to squash any meaningful takeaways, advising us not to read too much into it.

Stidham and Nix are close friends, and in this projection, Ehlinger doesn't crack the roster, but he does stick around on the practice squad.

Running Back/Fullback: 4

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins | RJ Harvey | Jonah Coleman | Adam Prentice (FB) | Jaleel McLaughlin (PS) | Tyler Badie (PS)

On the roster, the Broncos keep just their top three running backs, with their fourth spot going to the fullback. Payton talked about why he prefers to keep a fullback on the roster last week, and Prentice did well last year when needed.

Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman can hold down the fort on the roster, with McLaughlin and Badie on the practice squad in case of emergency.

Wide Receiver: 5

Courtland Sutton | Jaylen Waddle | Pat Bryant | Troy Franklin | Marvin Mims Jr. | Lil’Jordan Humphrey (PS) | Hakeem Butler (PS) | Michael Bandy (PS)

No surprises in the five who make the roster, though some may be surprised there isn't a sixth receiver to make it. Humphrey is a Payton favorite, and Butler has been an early star of camp .

Both still have a chance to make the 53-man roster, but if not, they'll at least land on the practice squad, with Bandy as the backup punt returner behind Mims.

Tight End: 4

Adam Trautman | Evan Engram | Nate Adkins | Justin Joly | Caleb Lohner (IR) | Dallen Bentley (PS)

Engram is having a hot start to camp and could see a resurgence with Davis Webb calling plays. Trautman and Adkins are the Broncos' only two blocking tight ends, and Joly is viewed as their future Engram replacement.

The question is the practice squad. Lohner has been dealing with an injury for almost two months and has yet to practice in camp, so Denver could look to that to keep him on injured reserve with Bentley on the practice squad.

There is no indication that Lohner will go to injured reserve at the moment, but Payton has pulled moves like this before.

Offensive Tackle: 3

Garett Bolles | Mike McGlinchey | Frank Crum | Tyler Miller (PS)

Only three tackles make the roster, and that seems all but cemented in. Tyler Miller could force his way into the conversation, similarly to Crum when he was a rookie, but the big, athletic, raw tackle seems poised for a practice squad spot at this point.

Interior Offensive Line: 6

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Powers | Luke Wattenberg | Quinn Meinerz | Alex Palczewski | Kage Casey | Alex Forsyth | Nick Gargiulo (PUP) | Gavin Oretega (PS)

No changes to the starting lineup, even with Powers’s restructured deal that keeps him locked in Denver for the season as the starter. Wattenberg as the center and Meinerz as the first-team All-Pro right guard are also set.

The Broncos have their backups in Casey, Palczewski, and Forsyth, though they lack a true interior backup capable of playing all three interior positions. In our last 53-man projection, Gargiulo was on the roster, but he is still dealing with the injury from last year and was placed on the PUP list to open camp.

The expectation is for him to stay on it into the season. Ortega is an interesting candidate who got some hype to make the roster as a true interior backup capable of playing both guard spots and center, so he is one to keep an eye on as a potential surprise.

Defensive Line: 7

Zach Allen | D.J. Jones | Eyioma Uwazurike | Malcolm Roach | Tyler Onyedim | Sai’vion Jones | Jordan Jackson | Matt Henningsen or Jordan Miller (PS)

The defensive side of the ball has a common trend: the top guys at positions are set. That is true with the interior defensive line’s top six.

Jackson as the seventh is where the conversation starts, and it comes down to whether they keep seven. Henningsen is in play here, but Jackson seems to be ahead of him.

As for the practice squad, if Henningsen shows up in games and doesn’t beat out Jackson, there is a chance he gets claimed, which would put Miller back on the practice squad. If Henningsen doesn’t get claimed, then he gets the spot over Miller.

Outside Linebacker: 5

Denver Broncos linebacker Johnny Walker Jr. (59), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto | Jonathon Cooper | Jonah Elliss | Dondrea Tillman | Que Robinson | Dasan McCullough (PS)

The only way things can change here is if Denver moves on from Cooper or trades away someone else, and both seem unlikely. What happens with the practice squad is the only question here, with Johnny Walker and Drew Sanders also in play.

Sanders, however, is missing time again with an injury , and that might be it for him. McCullough is a potential surprise to make the roster, but for now, he lands on the practice squad.

Inside Linebacker: 4

Alex Singleton | Justin Strnad | Karene Reid | Jordan Turner | Red Murdock (PS) | Taurean York (PS)

Linebacker is a tough one because the depth is so questionable and up in the air right now, as Turner is on the NFI list, though he is expected back soon. This opens the door for Murdock, York, or Levelle Bailey to jump Turner.

But Turner's play late last year and special teams play keep him above them for the time being. Murdock and York have seemed to jump ahead of Bailey for the practice squad. Bailey's time in Denver could be nearing its end.

Cornerback: 5

Patrick Surtain II | Riley Moss | Ja’Quan McMillian | Jahdae Barron | Kris Abrams-Draine | Reese Taylor (PS) | Jaden Robinson (PS)

The only way things change with the roster is if Denver trades away one of its corners. Without a trade, the top five are cemented.

There has been some talk about Taylor and Robinson pushing for a roster spot, but in the end, the math didn’t work in their favor, and they landed on the practice squad.

Safety: 5

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during practice at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Talanoa Hufanga | Brandon Jones | Devon Key | Tycen Anderson | JL Skinner | Miles Scott (PS)

No surprises with the top five, though Skinner has been on the losing end of multiple big plays in practice, so there is an opening for Scott to take the spot over him. Anderson makes it due to special teams, which is why Skinner holds the edge over Scott for now.

It's still up in the air between Skinner and Scott.

Specialists: 3

Will Lutz (K) | Jeremy Crawshaw (P) | Luke Basso (LS)

There is no competition with Lutz and Crawshaw, but Basso wins the starting job over Mitchell Fraboni. The fact that Basso is still with Denver speaks to how highly he is regarded and how close that battle is with the well-paid (for a long-snapper) Fraboni.

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