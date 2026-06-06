Breaking Down Brandon Jones' Broncos Future—Reading the Tea Leaves

In our last edition of this series, we talked about Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and his 2027 contract status . Hufanga's situation is one in which the Broncos will face a tough decision about how to move forward.

The other starting Broncos safety from 2025, Brandon Jones, is in a different situation — one that's more straightforward. However, there will still be a tough decision ahead, albeit for a different reason.

As we continue examining Broncos veteran contracts and forthcoming decisions amid the looming Bo Nix extension, which could come as soon as 2027, let's look at the Jones situation and where things stand. Jones originally joined the Broncos on a free-agent contract in 2024 .

Contract Status

Jones is due a $6.99 million base salary and a $510K per-game roster bonus for 2026. None of the money is guaranteed, and he carries a cap charge of $9.243 million.

If Jones were to be released before the start of the 2026 season, the Broncos would free $7.41 million in cap space and take a $1.833 million dead-money charge. That has remained the case even after June 1 passed , as he is in the final year of his contract.

Jones has no void years in his contract, so there would be no dead money incurred if he isn't extended and allowed to leave in free agency.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos safeties Talanoa Hufanga (9) and Brandon Jones (22) chat during a voluntary minicamp practice in May of 2025. | Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Jones played well in 2024, and while he was solid in 2025, he wasn't as good as he was the year before. His season was cut short because of an injury suffered in Week 16, but he has been able to participate in offseason workouts this summer.

The Broncos could get out of the Jones contract before the regular season starts if they wish. However, because the team's cap situation is good and Jones brings experience — particularly with P.J. Locke having departed in free agency — it's unlikely he will be cut.

With that said, Jones might not be with the team in 2027. Though he probably won't get to the top of the market for safeties, the fact that the position in free agency gets compensated well may mean he could get more money from another team — more money than the Broncos may be willing to pay.

Fellow safety Devon Key will be a restricted free agent in 2027, and he showed he could do good things on defense this past season. The Broncos could tender Key at the second-round level, estimated at about $6.2 million, which would be similar to the salary Jones is due this season.

The Takeaway

Jones will most likely be with the Broncos in 2026, unless he has a poor training camp and preseason, and another player on the roster has a strong showing in both. So far, the early returns through OTAs are positive.

But in 2027, the Broncos are nearly certain to let Jones depart. Assuming he plays well in 2026, though, he should draw plenty of interest in free agency in 2027.

The Broncos will likely look at other players to fill the Jones role beyond 2026, with Key a likely candidate. They could also look to add a player in the 2027 NFL draft.

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