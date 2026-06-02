Broncos’ Salary Cap Picture Just Got a Lot Better

A roster move the Denver Broncos made back in March to clear cap space has come to fruition, as linebacker Dre Greenlaw's post-June 1 designation release has taken effect.

As it turns out, the Broncos did gain more cap space with the move. While it appeared that the Greenlaw release had already been accounted for on sites such as Over The Cap , it actually had not.

Broncos' Cap Space Grows

Instead, it turns out the $18.8 million in cap space the Broncos had prior to June 1 did not account for Greenlaw's release. The Broncos now have more cap space than before, with $25.7 million available with his release in effect.

This means the Broncos have less need to cut players simply to create cap space. They can afford to keep the players they have on the roster until training camp starts, then make roster decisions based on what happens in the preseason.

The additional cap space will also help with accommodating any extensions the Broncos decide to give to players with expiring contracts . Players such as wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. and cornerbacks Ja'Quan McMillan and Riley Moss are among the younger players who might be in line for extensions, depending on how the Broncos value them and what they are seeking in a new deal.

Not to mention veterans, like backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and left guard Ben Powers, both of whom are entering a contract year.

Potential for More Cap Carryover

Denver Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

The cap space also helps with the potential for more salary-cap carryover heading into 2027. Right now, the Broncos are projected to have just $2 million in cap space, but that does not account for carryover.

If the Broncos are wise with how they manage the cap in the coming months, they could carry over a significant amount of cap space into 2027. That alone will help alleviate the team's cap situation next year.

Some might wonder whether the Broncos try to make another big move before training camp, but doing so would mean giving up cap space or draft capital that could be useful when it comes to improving the roster in 2027. We can't rule out a trade, of course, but the added cap space doesn't guarantee a trade is coming.

But the good news is the Broncos will be in a better cap position than before. We'll see what moves come next and how that impacts cap space.

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