Broncos at Falcons: 5 Burning Questions That Need Answers

After a long offseason, the Denver Broncos finally return to the field on Friday night in their preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons .

Training camp has seen some surprises , with a few players sidelined with minor injuries (plus two season-enders) and several incumbents showing improvement.

The first preseason game will give Broncos fans a better idea about how the roster is taking shape and which players will fill certain roles. Players can only face their teammates in practice so many times, so the preseason game against the Falcons will reveal how the Broncos fare against another team.

We've learned a lot about the Broncos since camp started, but the preseason opener could answer several lingering questions. There may be more to ask, of course, but these five questions might be the most notable, given the current circumstances.

Who's Really In the Lead for the DL Starting Vacancy?

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may not be a more important question to answer than who replaces John Franklin-Myers in the starting lineup on the interior defensive line. Zach Allen and D.J. Jones are locked-in starters, but the question is who fills the third spot.

Some might think it's Malcolm Roach, not only based on camp but also the Broncos' first unofficial depth chart . However, Roach is better suited to rotate in with Jones on passing downs.

Eyioma Uwazurike brings the most experience and might be a favorite , but others will get their chance to show what they can do.

Plenty of attention will be on 2025 third-round pick Sai'vion Jones to see what strides he has made since last season. We'll also find out whether 2026 third-round rookie Tyler Oyendim can make a case to crack the starting lineup.

Where Does Jahdae Barron Fit In?

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (23) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Throughout training camp, the 2025 first-round pick has been utilized in different spots in the defensive backfield. But where does he eventually settle in, and at what spot? Barron is currently listed as the backup to Riley Moss at the No. 2 boundary cornerback and the No. 2 nickel behind Ja'Quan McMillian.

At this point, Moss has all but locked up the No. 2 cornerback spot, but the preseason games are the chance for Barron to demonstrate that he deserves increased snaps. There's no question that the second-year player needs to step forward.

While it's too soon to give up on Barron, he does need to show in the preseason games that he's ready to take a bigger load, even if he isn't a starter to open the season.

Who Takes the Snaps at Center?

Denver Broncos guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have lost their top three centers to injury during training camp. Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth are said to have minor injuries, though it's unlikely they will see the field in the preseason opener after missing all of this week's practices.

Meanwhile, backup center Michael Deiter suffered a season-ending quad injury on Tuesday . With Deiter out, that leaves the Broncos extremely thin at center.

Calvin Throckmorton took first-team snaps at center during practice, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos add another center at some point this summer to at least have another healthy player out there. Undrafted rookie Gavin Ortega has gone from playing guard to center in the wake of all the injuries at the position.

Who Takes the Lead for the No. 3 LB Job?

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are set as the starting linebackers, but we don't yet know who will become the third man in that rotation. The rest of the players are lacking NFL defensive experience.

However, the Broncos have seen good things from Jordan Turner, Karene Reid, Red Murdock, and Taurean York, so all of these players will have a chance to show they can be relied upon in the linebacker rotation.

Levelle Bailey will also get a look, though time may be running out as he now enters his third year with the Broncos. The preseason is a good time for Bailey to show that he warrants a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Can Any Undrafted Rookies Impress?

We've recently highlighted how undrafted rookies have a knack for making the Broncos' 53-man roster . The first preseason game is a time when fans are especially interested in seeing what these unheralded rookies have to offer.

York, of course, is in the mix for a linebacker spot, but there have been other undrafted rookies who have made their mark at other positions. There's even a competition for the long snapper job, with Luke Basso competing with the veteran specialist Mitchell Fraboni.

The undrafted rookies are certain to see a lot of snaps in the preseason opener, meaning it's their first chance in a game situation to make a strong impression.

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