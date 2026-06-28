Breaking Down Luke Wattenberg's Broncos Future—The Long-Term Answer?

The Denver Broncos extended several players toward the end of the 2025 season, utilizing the option bonus trick to keep their cap numbers low for multiple seasons.

In the case of center Luke Wattenberg, the Broncos utilized the option bonus trick in a unique way . His contract contains multiple options, under which the Broncos could convert a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus, rather than the full amount.

What does this mean, though, for Wattenberg's long-term status with the Broncos? Let's examine his contract again and see what the outlook may be.

Contract Status

Wattenberg has two options that total $9.785 million in 2026, along with a $1.215 million base salary. All his 2026 money is fully guaranteed.

In 2027, Wattenberg has two options, one for $3.5 million and one for $7.24 million, along with a $1.26 million base salary. His 2027 money became fully guaranteed on March 15 this year.

In 2028, Wattenberg has two options, one for $3 million and one for $6.185 million, plus a $1.305 million base salary and a $510K per-game roster bonus. Of that money, $2 million will become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2028 league year.

In 2029, Wattenberg has two options, one for $3.25 million and one for $6.805 million, plus a $1.435 million base salary and a $510K per-game roster bonus. None of the money is guaranteed.

Wattenberg has multiple void years for cap purposes. If all his option bonuses are exercised, the Broncos would have a $19.8 million dead money charge in 2030 if he isn't extended.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) makes a line call against the New York Giants. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

For the next two seasons, it's simple: Wattenberg will be with the Broncos because his money is fully guaranteed. The question is what the Broncos do with the option bonuses.

An option bonus is treated as a signing bonus if exercised but as base salary if it's not. Right now, the cap charges for Wattenberg assume that the Broncos will exercise those option bonuses.

However, the Broncos have to keep in mind how much dead money will accumulate once Wattenberg's contract voids. At that time, he will be 33 years old, and the Broncos might not plan to extend him.

Therefore, the Broncos might decide not to exercise an option bonus at some point and treat it as base salary. The fact that they put multiple options into Wattenberg's contract indicates they may prefer to exercise one but not the other, depending on their cap situation.

In 2028 and 2029, it will be particularly important to watch how much the Broncos exercise option bonuses, because that will prevent dead money from accumulating in case the team doesn't extend Wattenberg.

There might also come a point when the Broncos might part ways with Wattenberg after 2027, depending on his play. The Broncos might have to use a post-June 1 designation to get out of the deal in 2028 if they exercise his 2027 options.

With all that said, it's possible the Broncos extend Wattenberg for a couple more seasons in 2029 if he continues to play well. If they do, though, they need to be careful with the contract structure and utilizing option bonuses given his age.

The Takeaway

Wattenberg will be with the Broncos for the next two seasons, with the only question being how they treat his option bonuses in 2027. After that, it remains to be seen what the Broncos will do.

The unique structure of Wattenberg's deal gives the Broncos flexibility in terms of determining what his cap charges will be. But as he gets closer to the end of his contract, the Broncos may want to treat his option bonuses as base salaries and take a larger cap charge if possible.

The contract indicates that the Broncos would like for Wattenberg to be part of the team for the long term. It's only a question of what his cap charge will actually be in upcoming seasons.

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