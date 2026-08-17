What Von Miller's Decision Means for Broncos' Pass-Rush Plans

Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN 's Adam Schefter .

The news broke on Sunday night, and after months of Miller campaigning for a return to the Denver Broncos , it finally settles the issue. The 37-year-old will join the team he grew up rooting for as a child and continue what has been a Hall-of-Fame career.

Miller recently began telegraphing the Dallas signs on social media , and now it's official.

Why the Broncos Didn't Bite on Miller

Von Miller gets after the quarterback. | Cory Royster / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Miller signing with the Cowboys alleviates the scrutiny that had surrounded the Broncos since before the 2026 offseason even began, freeing up that emotional bandwidth for fans. It could have been a cool story, to be sure, but the reason it didn't happen is simple: there was no room for him in Denver.

Although Miller produced nine sacks last season with the Washington Commanders, the Broncos simply didn't need him. Denver's depth at outside linebacker is among the best in the NFL, and while we wondered whether Jonathon Cooper's run-in with the law back in June may have created some daylight for a potential Von return, nothing came of it. And for good reason.

Heck, even if the NFL had stepped in already and suspended Cooper (which could still happen before the 2026 season starts), the Broncos still wouldn't have needed Miller. Behind the Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto and Cooper, the Broncos have Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, Dondrea Tillman, and Drew Sanders.

I mention Sanders for a reason, but I'm going to circle back to him shortly.

Starting-Caliber Depth

Denver linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) reacts against the Atlanta Falcons on August 14th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. | Rich von Biberstein / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Elliss has put on a showcase this summer in camp, and in the Broncos' preseason opener on Friday in Atlanta, he was a constant terror on the opposing quarterback . He would be a starter on 20-plus NFL teams, and the Broncos are looking for ways to get him on the field more.

Meanwhile, Robinson has also had one heck of a training camp. A fourth-round pick last year, he wasn't utilized much as a rookie, but that's fixing to change in Year 2, based on how good he's looked this summer.

Tillman was a rare find, whom the Broncos discovered in the UFL. In his two seasons in a rotational role, he's produced nine sacks, and is the Broncos' best run-defending edge rusher.

That puts the Broncos five-deep at outside linebacker. Further complicating a potential Miller return was Denver's decision to move Sanders back to outside linebacker.

A 2023 third-round pick, Sanders's last two seasons have been decimated by injuries. Going into a contract year, he's battling hard to stay on the field and make something of his young career, and the early returns are good, frankly.

In the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, Sanders notched the team's only sack and overall looked very good at outside linebacker. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the last two preseason games, but it's hard to see a place for him on the roster as an outside linebacker, though his experience inside could see the Broncos hang onto him as a versatile fail-safe of sorts.

The Takeaway

There just wasn't a place for Miller in Denver at this time. He's a Broncos icon. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler. Not long after he retires, he'll end up in the Broncos' Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It would have been a great storyline, and Miller has made it clear that his competitive fires are still burning. His play last year in Washington provided ample evidence of that. He's far from the elite edge defender he was in his prime, but he's still an excellent, experienced, wise player whom the Cowboys are frankly fortunate to have.

Best of luck to Miller in Dallas. When the time comes, and he actually announces his NFL retirement, that's when fans can expect him to return to the Mile High City officially, and retire as a Bronco.

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