Broncos' 2027 Free-Agent Progress Report: Who Stays & Who Goes

We're six games into the 2026 season , and while there are 11 games left to play, we can notice some trends regarding the long-term future of some of the players on the Denver Broncos' roster.

Multiple Broncos will be either unrestricted or restricted free agents after this season, which means the team will have decisions to make.

Today, we're going to look at the Broncos set to become unrestricted free agents in 2027 and examine what the future may hold for them. We'll determine how these players are trending, whether it's a priority to re-sign them, possibly re-sign them, or allow them to depart.

In future installments, we'll look at the players set to become restricted free agents and players whom the Broncos may have decisions to make about their contracts.

Brandon Jones | S

Brandon Jones runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones has been a solid contributor as the starting free safety and he's come at a reasonable salary. He's not a top safety, so it's not likely the Broncos will have to break the bank to keep him.

It's not out of the question for Jones to be re-signed but it may not happen before the end of the season. Whether he returns in 2027 will most likely come down to his asking price.

Verdict: Possible re-signing.

Ja'Quan McMillian | CB

Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillian has been invaluable as the slot corner and a player who can be utilized in blitzes. He has thrived in Vance Joseph's scheme.

Because slot corners don't command a lot of money, the Broncos could get McMillian re-signed at a reasonable price. The Broncos should try to get a deal done before the end of the season.

Verdict: Priority re-signing.

Riley Moss | CB

Riley Moss celebrates an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss has continued to play well, with five pass breakups in five games. That puts him on pace to have 17 for the year, not far from the 19 pass breakups he had last season.

While his play warrants Moss sticking around, will the Broncos be able to afford his price point? There's also the presence of Jahdae Barron, who has shown promise since Moss and Pat Surtain II went down with injuries. One can't rule out Moss staying, but there are factors that may mean he moves on after 2026.

Verdict: Likely to depart.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. returns a punt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims missed a couple of games because of injury. Since his return, he's seen snaps on offense and special teams. However, he hasn't had many explosive plays .

While Mims is a talented player, it's not a given he'll be re-signed at this point. The Broncos might be content to look elsewhere rather than commit money over multiple years.

Verdict: Likely to depart.

Eyioma Uwazurike | DL

Eyioma Uwazurike celebrates a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Uwazurike has started five games, but has just two pressures. He's shown he can be a good rotational player, but his play hasn't quite been what you expect from a starter.

Sai'Vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim are likely to be in the mix next season for more snaps, and if the Broncos are happy with how they are developing, they will likely let Uwazurike move on.

Verdict: Likely to depart.

Ben Powers | LG

Ben Powers and Bo Nix take the field in L.A. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Powers enters the final year of the four-year deal that he signed back in 2023. He has a void year for cap purposes, added after he restructured his contract in 2024.

Powers isn't playing as well as he was last season before he got injured. It's not hard to see the Broncos not move on from Powers, especially if they believe Kage Casey and Alex Palczewski can compete for a starting job.

Verdict: Departing.

Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Engram signed a two-year deal in 2025, and the Broncos added a void year for cap purposes. He's had his moments, but it's clear his best years are behind him.

The Broncos will almost certainly allow Engram to leave and look to either free agency or the draft to get another receiving tight end.

Verdict: Departing.

JL Skinner | S

JL Skinner celebrates a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 2023 sixth-round pick has mostly contributed on special teams, though he has a handful of defensive snaps. It's special teams where Skinner has done his best work.

This is a case of a player the Broncos won't re-sign during the season, but there's a good chance they will get a deal done with him just before free agency or during that period after he's tested the market.

Verdict: Possible re-signing.

Alex Forsyth | C

Alex Forsyth blocks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former 2023 seventh-round pick has started six games. Forsyth has been solid but appears to be better suited as a depth player than as a starter for multiple games.

Still, you always want quality depth on the offensive line, so it would make sense to keep Forsyth around. As with Skinner, Forsyth won't get re-signed during the season, but the Broncos might do so closer to free agency or after letting him test the market.

Verdict: Possible re-signing.

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Jarrett Stidham looks to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stidham has shown throughout his career that backup quarterback is his ceiling. He is somebody that is respected in the Broncos locker room, though, which means you can't rule out him sticking around.

Much of this will come down to his asking price. Stidham is getting $6.5 million this season and will likely seek a bump above that in a new deal. Also, the Broncos might opt to keep another player (who will get to in a minute) and draft a quarterback to compete for the backup job.

Verdict: Possible re-signing.

The One-Year Deal Players

Sam Ehlinger warms up. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of the pending unrestricted free agents are LS Mitchell Fraboni, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, TE Nate Adkins, C Michael Deiter, FB Adam Prentice, OT Matt Peart, IDL Matt Henningsen, QB Sam Ehlinger and S Tycen Anderson.

Among these players, Fraboni, Humphrey, Adkins, Prentice and Ehlinger could all be brought back on one-year deals, with the idea that they would compete for roster spots, and in a couple of cases, get added to the practice squad if they don't make the 53-man roster.

Peart is another possibility, but the Broncos might let him walk if they are fine with the other offensive tackles they have to serve as a a swing tackle.

Deiter and Hennigsen, who were both placed on season-ending injured reserve, will likely be allowed to depart. The same may happen with Anderson, as he hasn't stood out thus far.

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