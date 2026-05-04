Broncos' AFC West Rivals Didn’t Fix These Problems in the Draft

The Denver Broncos aren’t the only team in the AFC West to bolster their rosters through free agency and the draft, as all of their division rivals made meaningful upgrades this offseason.

Unfortunately for them, despite their attempts to restock and knock the Broncos off their divisional pedestal, the rest of the AFC West still have weak spots that can be exploited in 2026.

Let's go around the AFC West and identify each rival's remaining roster weakness.

Las Vegas Raiders: Wide Receiver

The Raiders’ receiving corps is one of the worst in the NFL heading into 2026, with Tre Tucker leading the charge. Jack Bech is heading into his second year, and although he was a draft darling in 2025, he saw only 29 targets last season, catching 20 of them for 224 yards.

Jalen Nailor was a solid third option in Minnesota, but he had Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to take major attention away from him. Beyond the Raiders' top three receivers, it’s a comical band of misfits that will make little to no impact should they see any amount of snaps.

The Raiders have refused to add a substantial piece to their wide receiver room, allowing the Broncos to focus on locking down Vegas’ biggest receiving threat — tight end Brock Bowers — with no real receiving threat to draw their attention away.

Los Angeles Chargers: Wide Receiver & Tight End

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) avoids a tackle by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22). | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers, much like the Raiders, are also struggling to find a consistent receiving threat. Ladd McConkey led the Chargers with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, but will have to step up big after L.A. didn’t re-sign Keenan Allen, who had 81 catches for 777 yards last season.

Quentin Johnston is largely inconsistent, especially when it comes to catching the ball, and will be asked to step up his game to help mitigate the loss of Allen as well. Tre Harris is a bit of a wildcard as the former second-round pick saw limited snaps, catching only 30 passes for 324 yards and one score.

At tight end, Oronde Gadsden had a good showing as a rookie last season, catching 49 passes for 664 yards and three touchdowns, but he will have to take a big step forward as Justin Herbert’s security blanket.

Gadsden isn’t known for his blocking ability, which is why the Chargers signed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar. But both men are pigeon-holed into their respective archetypes, meaning they lack versatility.

Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Rusher

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris Jones is the Chiefs' best defensive player, but beyond him, their defensive line is rather weak, especially at edge rusher. George Karlaftis has been solid, but for a former first-round pick, “solid” isn’t good enough. Karlaftis has registered double-digit sacks once in his career (2023) and only managed six last year.

Opposite him is another first-round pick, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who has been a colossal disappointment thus far. Three sacks in two years is abysmal for a first-round edge rusher, and asking Anudike-Uzomah to start this season makes the Chiefs’ edge rushing tandem one of the worst in the NFL.

The Chiefs did draft second-round edge rusher R Mason Thomas out of Oklahoma, but expecting him to come in and produce immediately seems like a big ask. There’s no doubt that Denver's offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey can handle whatever the Chiefs dish out off the edge.

The Takeaway

Each of the Broncos’ three AFC West rivals has fatal flaws that Denver should be able to exploit. In no way are the Broncos ready to give up the AFC West crown, and 2026 will end just as last season did, with them as kings of the division.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!