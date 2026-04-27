Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers From the 2026 Draft Haul

The Denver Broncos went into the 2026 NFL draft with seven selections, and they came out of it with seven picks . That's not to say that Denver didn't move around on draft day, though.

The Broncos traded down in Round 2 and up in Round 5, but they still came out of the draft with the same number of selections they entered with.

As is the case with all draft hauls, the Broncos had some immediate winners and losers. Let's break them down.

Winner: Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls an audible during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Four of the Broncos seven draft picks were on the offensive side of the ball, three of whom are skill-position players. The two who figure to help Nix out the most in the not-too-distant future are fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman and fifth-round tight end Justin Joly.

Coleman is a bruising power back who can carry the load on first and second down, while also bringing surprising aptitude on third down as a pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. He'll start as the No. 3 running back and mostly serve as Denver's short-yardage back and J.K. Dobbins insurance as a rookie, but his future is very bright.

Joly is a 'big slot' tight end, who will bring tremendous athleticism to the Broncos' passing game. The Broncos also drafted tight end Dallen Bentley in Round 7, who will be developed as a big in-line tight end with some down-the-field upside.

And let's not forget the offensive trenches, where the Broncos drafted Kage Casey. He'll serve as a backup guard initially, but he could also play some left tackle, depending on how things shake out. Consider Casey a candidate to replace Ben Powers at left guard in 2027.

All things considered, though, this draft benefits Nix a lot. Not so much immediately, but from a long-term perspective, each of these four draft picks will factor into the big picture, keeping the cost-control pipeline full for when Nix becomes a $50 million/year quarterback.

Loser(s): Lucas Krull & Nate Adkins

Denver Broncos tight ends Nate Adkins (45) and Lucas Krull (85) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Joly and Bentley picks put Krull and Adkins on notice out of the gates. The same is true for Engram , but Joly is more of a 'the writing is on the wall' selection for 2027 and beyond.

Krull will have a difficult time beating out Joly for a roster spot. Krull's place with this team is now in serious jeopardy.

Adkins is also under threat, but because he's already Denver's best blocking tight end, Bentley will have to go above and beyond this summer to make the roster as a rookie, and push the veteran to the practice squad. It's very possible because, again, Bentley also brings some down-field receiving ability to the table, which Adkins does not.

Winner: Troy Franklin

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After trading for Jaylen Waddle last month, the Broncos did not touch the wide receiver position in the draft, and they had plenty of prime opportunities. They did sign a couple priority free agents to add to the summer competition, but nobody to truly threaten the top of the depth chart.

That makes Franklin a winner, along with Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr., honestly. The Broncos have said since the Waddle trade that they love their wide receiver room, but they proved it with their draft-day decisions.

Loser: Jordan Jackson

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) celebrates the sack of defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Tyler Onyedim pick is a bad harbinger for Jackson . The young veteran was already bringing up the rear on the defensive line depth chart, and Onyedim just pushes him down further.

The same is true for Matt Henningsen, but Onyedim will step in and leapfrog both veterans in short order. The Broncos' defensive line has been a strength, and they doubled down by investing their first pick in this draft in the position.

Jackson won't be sleeping too soundly between now and September.

Winner: Devon Key

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) reacts after a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | William Navarro-Imagn Images

With P.J. Locke defecting to Dallas in free agency, Key's path to the No. 3 safety job may have been impacted by the draft. The Broncos did draft a safety — Miles Scott in the seventh round — but he won't be an immediate threat to Key's position.

Key is an All-Pro special teams ace, and the Broncos believe in his potential to also star on defense. He's been given a few opportunities on defense over the past two seasons when injuries have struck the safety depth chart, but this time around, he's poised to see a significant uptick in playing time behind Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

Scott will be a special teams contributor initially. But he could develop into more.

Loser: Karene Reid

Denver Broncos linebackers Karene Reid (47) and Levelle Bailey (56) celebrate against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Last season, Reid leapfrogged Levelle Bailey as the Broncos' No. 4 linebacker on the 53-man roster, despite being an undrafted rookie. Reid managed that because of how well he performed on special teams in comparison to Bailey.

Both are still with the Broncos, obviously, but the Red Murdock pick at No. 257 overall put the young incumbents on notice. Murdock will be gunning for that fourth linebacker spot behind Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, and Jonah Elliss.

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