Gut Reaction: Broncos Double Down on Bo Nix With Day 3 Picks

It took some time, but the Denver Broncos finally jumped into the 2026 NFL draft action with aplomb. Denver's one-and-only Day 2 pick was an NFL-ready defensive lineman — Tyler Onyedim — who bolsters a true roster strength and even fills a need post-John Franklin-Myers.

On Day 3, the Broncos started off with a bang, making three selections across Round 4 and 5 to build the nest around quarterback Bo Nix and address roster needs. Were these good moves that will serve the team's short and long-term goals?

Let's get into it.

The Insurance Policy

Drafting Washington running back Jonah Coleman at No. 108 overall was a great decision. Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. was also on the board, but Coleman fit the Broncos' system and culture better, and is a more reliable player out of the box.

What Coleman lacks in explosiveness and athleticism he makes up for with his power and football IQ. He gives the Broncos true between-the-tackles power, which will come in handy regardless of whether J.K. Dobbins stays healthy or not.

Coleman offers Denver some Dobbins insurance, though. If Dobbins misses any more time in 2026, the Broncos won't have to be so reliant on RJ Harvey to carry the water, because Coleman can offer first and second-down reliability.

That will free up Harvey to be that receiving weapon to be moved around the formation on third down and in the red zone. What makes Harvey so dangerous on third down is that he's a threat to carry the ball as much as he is to catch it, and he has home-run ability from anywhere on the field.

Coleman also brings some NFL-ready pass protection to the table, which could come in handy in certain down-and-distance situations. The bottom line is that Coleman gives the Broncos some options that they were severely lacking before the draft, and he is a perfect culture fit.

Long-Term Protector Depth

Next up, the Broncos drafted Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey at No. 111. Although he was a pure left tackle in college, Casey is going to play guard in Denver, though the Broncos could give him a chance to also play tackle.

Because of this, we can't quite say that Casey becomes the first offensive tackle since Garett Bolles in 2017 to be drafted by the Broncos. However, Casey is an athlete and another relatively high-floor player whom the Broncos will be able to count on as a piece to the offensive line puzzle moving forward, as the unit begins to age.

Another 'Joker' Weapon

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

In Round 5, the Broncos moved up from No. 170 overall to draft N.C. State tight end Justin Joly , relinquishing No. 170 and No. 182 to the Cleveland Browns. Joly was projected to be a late-Day 2 pick, so landing him in the fifth round is excellent value, the trade-up notwithstanding.

Make no mistake, Joly isn't a blocker, but he's one heck of a pass-catcher and an athlete at the tight end position. He gives Denver an Evan Engram succession plan for 2027 when the veteran's contract expires.

Joly can block from the slot and when on the move, but at this stage in his development, he's not a tight end the Broncos could rely on to set the edge or square up with NFL edge defenders and hold his own. But it's possible he could learn to be a better blocker.

Right now, the Broncos don't need Joly to be a blocker. They re-signed Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins, which impressed no one, but it checked some boxes and raised the floor of the tight end room.

Joly looks like a big wide receiver at the tight end position. At the Senior Bowl practices this past January, I watched him compete with the other tight ends for three days, and he definitely set himself apart as the athlete of the bunch.

Some of those Senior Bowl tight ends heard their names called before Joly, but he's landing in a very advantageous spot with an ascending Broncos team and quarterback. Sean Payton already has a vision for Joly, and even with Engram still on the roster, the rookie could have a role in 2026.

The Takeaway

Of the Broncos' first four draft picks, two of them were weapons for Nix. Another was a future Nix protector, so it's clear that the front office and coaching staff had their young franchise quarterback in mind on many of these draft picks.

The Broncos still have three seventh-round selections, including the last two of the 2026 draft, so there's more to come. So far, though, I have to give the Broncos' initial draft haul an A-.

Even without a first-rounder and trading out of the second, the Broncos have added some excellent high-floor and high-ceiling talent. Aside from Onyedim, the Broncos don't necessarily need any of these players to step in and play right away, although many of them will.

The Broncos can afford to take their time developing this class, thanks to the roster depth GM George Paton and Payton have cultivated over the past four offseasons. The future is looking brighter than ever.

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