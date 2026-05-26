Broncos’ Brutal Early Stretch Will Test Davis Webb Quickly

There is no denying that the Denver Broncos are facing a gauntlet in the first six weeks of the season . Adding to the challenge, the Broncos have a new offensive coordinator and play-caller, who will likely bring some verbiage changes.

That coach is Davis Webb, who is taking over the offensive play-calling from Sean Payton. Webb is an unknown variable for the Broncos at this point, after calling just one game in the NFL, a 2025 preseason tilt vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

The fact that Webb is getting his first serious taste as a play-caller against this gauntlet of opponents over the first six weeks does raise some concerns. However, with three preseason games coming up to work out some kinks, hopefully, he finds a groove.

The lack of experience is where the concern lies. Let's take a look at what challenges await Webb early and often this season.

Webb's Coming Litmus Test

In those first six games, the Broncos face five good-to-great defensive minds in the NFL, all of whom have some experience. The lone exception is Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are replacing Jesse Minter with Chris O’Leary.

In the Broncos' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, even though the opponent is undergoing a defensive rebuild, Steve Spagnuolo has a strong track record as a defensive coordinator. Against inexperienced offensive play-callers, he's had a lot of success.

Things don’t get any easier with Anthony Campanile and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Shula and the Los Angeles Chargers, Raheem Morris and the San Francisco 49ers, and Mike Macdonald of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the last of whom is the lone defensive-minded play-calling head coach. That's as tough a test as you can get as a first-time play-caller.

Payton's Stamp of Confidence

Head Coach Sean Payton and Bo Nix 10 of the Denver Broncos, discuss a play during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Now, Payton wouldn’t have handed Webb the play-calling duties if he didn’t have confidence in his ability to handle it. Plus, Payton will still be there as a voice on the headset to help out, and he's even said that he will still call a play here and there. But having confidence in someone doesn’t always pan out, and we won't get any answers until the regular season rolls around.

There is a question hanging in the air: if Webb does struggle in those first six weeks, would Payton increase his influence over the play-calls, or even take back the primary duties? Time will tell, but it should be comforting to anxious fans to know that Payton will always be there as a fail-safe.

The Takeaway

Webb is a bright young mind, and there's a reason he was considered as a head-coaching candidate after the 2024 and 2025 seasons. His lack of play-calling experience is part of why he didn’t get a job, and that can only put more pressure on Webb to excel because he aspires to be an NFL head coach.

There is plenty of reason to have confidence in Webb, and having spent the past couple of years working with Bo Nix and forming a close relationship with the franchise quarterback should only help with the play-calling. Webb could even put more on Nix’s plate .

Webb is aware of the issues Nix had with how long it took for play-calls to come in from Payton. That process has reportedly already been streamlined by Webb since taking over as offensive coordinator.

Again, having confidence in Webb is great, but only the regular-season games will answer whether he's up for the task. With the gauntlet the Broncos have, it will be made clear rather quickly just how good a play-caller Webb can be.

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