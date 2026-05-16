Denver Broncos' 2026 Schedule: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

The Denver Broncos face a tough schedule in 2026 . We've known since January it was going to be a difficult slate of opponents, but the order in which the NFL schedule-makers arranged it creates some additional challenges for Denver.

The Broncos' strength of schedule this season is .512, which actually ranks 15th in the NFL. Last season, the Broncos finished 14-3 with a .505 strength of schedule, so there's plenty or reason for optimism, although many fans are concerned.

There's some good, some bad, and some downright ugly angles to the Broncos' 2026 schedule. It's not all bad. Let's shine a light on the good.

The Good: Schedule Softens From Week 7 to Through Week 15

The best stretch on the Broncos schedule starts in Week 7 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, and runs through Week 15's road game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Among those opponents, the Broncos face the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 9, the Raiders at home in Week 10, the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 13, and the New York Jets on the road in Week 14.

There are a couple of speed bumps over that stretch in the form of Week 8's home game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 12's road tilt vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday . The Broncos haven't lost to the Chiefs in Denver since 2022, though, and the Steelers could be a very different team this year without Mike Tomlin for the first time since 2006.

Over that middle stretch of the season, the Broncos also get their bye in Week 10. It's almost smack-dab in the middle of the schedule, so that portends well for a stretch run.

The bottom line, is the Broncos are going to have to maximize this stretch of games from Week 7 through Week 15 if they're going to push for the AFC West and the playoffs.

The Bad: First Six Games

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos open on the road vs. the Chiefs, then come home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by another game at Mile High vs. the Los Angeles Rams. From there, the Broncos go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks, before coming home to play the Seattle Seahawks.

That's about as brutal a first six games as I've seen since the Peyton Manning days. But remember, the Broncos earned this schedule. They've come a long way since those depressing post-Super Bowl 50 days, and have undergone a sea change over the past three seasons.

That turnaround accelerated with the arrival of Bo Nix in 2024. Last year, the Broncos beat some great teams, and put together an 11-game winning streak with the 15th-toughest strength of schedule.

Coming back to 2026, if the Broncos can even come out of these first six weeks at .500 , they'll be in great shape. Let's say they go 2-4, though. With that middle-of-the-schedule stretch awaiting them, I'd still like the Broncos' outlook, though it would leave them very little margin for error down the stretch.

The Ugly: Closing Against Three Straight Playoff Teams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line a play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The beginning and the end of this schedule are tough. The Broncos end the 2026 season with the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 at home on Christmas Day, followed by a road trip to Foxboro to square up with the New England Patriots. Then it's back home to Mile High for the season finale vs. the Chargers.

The Bills are likely to extract every ounce of blood, sweat, and tears the Broncos have, as they look to avenge their playoff loss . I have my doubts that New England will be anywhere near as successful this year with a first-place schedule, but playing at Gillette Stadium is never easy.

Hosting the Chargers at home to end the season could be for all the AFC West marbles. And they always play the Broncos tough, even when Justin Herbert isn't in the lineup.

The Takeaway

If the Broncos can weather the first six weeks at 4-2 or 3-3 at worst, they'll be in a great position to maximize the middle of their schedule. And if the Broncos are destined to make the playoffs for the third straight year, what better way to prepare than to go against three formidable opponents who were in the tournament last year?

Iron sharpens iron.

Lastly, Broncos fans still a little anxious over the schedule should take heart in the fact that the Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders also have to play the AFC East and NFC West this season, which produced five playoff teams a year ago. Whichever AFC West team can get to 11 or 12 wins this year probably wins the division crown.

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