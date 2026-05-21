Early Glimpse of Davis Webb’s Offensive Vision Emerging in Denver

When it comes to potential commentators on new Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb, few are more qualified to speak to it than Ben DiNucci. As an NFL quarterback, DiNucci has had two separate stints with Webb and the Broncos, once in 2023 and another earlier this year , when he was signed to the practice squad after Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury in the playoffs.

With Sean Payton still the ultimate brainchild of the Broncos' offense, fans have understandably wondered what things will look like and what might change with Webb as the new coordinator and play-caller.

In a recent sit-down with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show , DiNucci spilled the beans on some of the early returns he's heard from his fellow quarterbacks in Denver's room, with whom he stays in contact, especially Jarrett Stidham.

"I think first and foremost, you're gonna see more of an emphasis on these guys breaking the huddle quick and getting to the line of scrimmage," DiNucci told Adams. "I think Sean, at times, the plays in his offense are just wordy. So you've got to have an emphasis on getting them in as soon as the last play is done. So... as soon as Davis got in there, at least from what I'm hearing inside that building, is a lot of the play-calls, the formations have kind of been tightened up, less wordy, so guys can kind of hear a formation, 'Hey, trips right Steeler,' whatever it is, and it tells you the formation, the protection, and the play, so everyone hears it. You're not hearing a bunch of different words, a bunch of different letters."

DiNucci says this simplification of the play-calls will help the Broncos get to the line of scrimmage faster, which should give Bo Nix more time to survey the opposing defense and make his checks.

"So I think you're gonna see this offense get to the line of scrimmage quicker, be able to make checks, make alerts, let Bo have a little bit more of a command at the line of scrimmage," Webb told Adams.

Delay of Game

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and the offense huddle prior to the Denver Broncos game versus the Washington Commanders. | Lee Coleman / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos had seven delay-of-game penalties last season, and much of it had to do with the time it took for Payton to get the call in, Nix to translate and spit it out to his teammates, and the players to get to the line of scrimmage in due time. That's a lot to juggle for a young quarterback, so Webb streamlining the play-calls should allow Nix way more time to do his thing, and it could result in a more polished and poised brand of quarterbacking.

Not that Nix didn't look poised and polished. But this can only help his efficiency in both aspects.

Schematic Changes

Payton has traditionally run a variant of the West Coast Offense, and that is unlikely to change with Webb as the coordinator. However, within the strictures of Payton's scheme, DiNucci expects the Broncos to be even more of an up-tempo, spread-them-out offense that can attack soft spots in the zone and create spacing issues for the defense.

"I look at kind of the influences in Davis Webb's college career and his NFL career, and can't help but think this is gonna be a spread, up-tempo kind of let Bo and these receivers, let it rip," DiNucci told Adams. "Texas Tech, Cal. I mean, he was with [Patrick] Mahomes, [Kliff] Kingsbury, with [Brian] Daboll in the NFL, a bunch of these guys. I'm excited to see what Davis is gonna bring to this offense."

The Broncos have an improved arsenal of weapons to capitalize on an up-tempo, spread offense. The arrival of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle should make a huge difference, and it won't be a surprise to see players like tight end Evan Engram and under-utilized wideout Marvin Mims Jr. carve out a more reliable role with Webb at the controls.

Webb Still Has Touch

Aug 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was interesting to hear DiNucci also talk about the refreshing experience he had entering the Broncos' quarterback room, which Webb ran for the past three years. As a former NFL quarterback himself, Webb has a unique ability to connect with his guys, as if he's another player, rather than the older, more stern and out of touch coaches that predominate the league.

"It was extremely refreshing for me going into that quarterback room, as well. At least for my career prior, the quarterback coaches were a little bit older," DiNucci told Adams. "Davis Webb went from playing the position and being a backup quarterback the year before, to now, he's in the room installing the stuff with us, teaching us exactly how it's done. So it's almost like another quarterback in the room, not necessarily a coach."

Webb is relatable. And that goes a long way toward bonding with his players and establishing trust.

"He's able to relate on a different level to guys. He's able to connect to guys in different ways that some of these older guys aren't able to," DiNucci told Adams. "Not to say that they can't, but I think the energy inside that room is going to be different this year with Davis. I'm excited to see how that offense looks, for sure."

One notable hallmark of Webb-coached rooms, according to DiNucci, is his less formal approach to meetings. Webb isn't in a rush to get to the game plan or the tape; he likes to take a few minutes at the top of each meeting to find out what everyone's been up to and... chat.

"He's one of the boys," DiNucci told Adams. "I think Davis and a combination of the guys in that room. He keeps the energy light. It's jokes, it's, 'Hey, let's talk for five minutes or 10 minutes at the beginning of every meeting about what's going on in the world. Anyone do anything fun? Fun movies? Go to any places to eat?' He keeps things very upbeat and very kind of authentic."

Webb's Return: A Huge Blessing

Payton and other top Broncos brass have talked about how much they like the Broncos' quarterback room, and the energy and relationship dynamic therein. Webb has been the common denominator in the quarterback room since Payton arrived as head coach, and the proof has been in the pudding.

Nix has put up historic numbers since arriving in 2024 as a first-round pick. His stats and wins are unprecedented, and it has translated to a complete turnaround of the Broncos' fortunes.

Because of this, Webb has garnered interest from outside teams during each of the past two head coach hiring cycles. Things got especially spicey this past January, but he ultimately chose to remain in Denver, with a promotion and a step-up in responsibilities.

DiNucci sees that as a major accomplishment for the Broncos — finding a way to keep Webb in the building.

"I think the NFL is interested in the fact that you've got guys from 21 years old to 45 years old, and how you interact with guys, and how you develop relationships with them off the field, I think goes a long way into guys playing for you on the field, and trusting that, 'Hey, what he's telling me, it's sincere. He means it. It's out of the greatness of his heart. He wants me to be a better person, to be a better player, and it's all for the better of the team,'" DiNucci told Adams. "So I think Davis is the right guy for that job. I'm happy to see that Denver didn't let him outside of that building because they say all the time, 'Don't let good players out of the building.' Well, you definitely can't let good coaches out of the building, as well."

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