Broncos Focused on Protecting One Crucial Bo Nix Trait

Denver Broncos fans will continue to be on Bo Nix watch for the remainder of the offseason.

Since January, the Broncos have sent out mixed signals about Nix's recovery trajectory, but there's no need to panic over the recent clean-up procedure he underwent on his surgically repaired right ankle.

NFL insider James Palmer told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show this week that the Broncos are heading into the summer months with the firm expectation that Nix's mobility will not be hindered by his injury and surgeries when the cleats hit the grass in September. Considering Nix's dynamic ability as a mobile passer, how the ankle recovery could impact that skill set is a justified concern moving forward.

"They do think he's managed himself pretty well outside the pocket," Palmer told Adams. "They've given him the liberty; they think he takes care of his body pretty well for the most part, in terms of taking hits and getting out of bounds, sliding, things like that. And him on the run, I mean, I remember having this conversation with Davis Webb, and he comes into this equation, obviously, we'll get to that, on the sidelines before a game last year, where he was like, 'I think he throws on the move, on the run better than any other player I've seen.' And that's the way they want him to continue to move outside the pocket. So, that's going to be part of this offense."

More Reason to Grow as a Pocket Passer

Palmer's reference to Webb's comment about Nix throwing on the run is interesting. Nix's mobility and accuracy on the run were a big part of the Broncos' unique ability to thrive in the clutch in so many one-score games last season.

If you were to take away Nix's element to make accurate throws from outside the pocket, the Broncos' offense might lose a vital edge that helped them win 11 close games last season. At the same time, though, as notable names like Kurt Warner have asserted, the more Nix grows as a pocket passer, the better the Broncos' offense will be in the long run.

While head coach Sean Payton and Webb, Denver's new offensive coordinator and play-caller, would be loath to scale back the dynamic aspects of Nix's skill set, they will likely move forward with baby steps when the third-year quarterback first steps back onto the practice field, possibly in June, but maybe not until training camp.

Full Go by July

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Taking a more conservative approach to nursing Nix's recovery along makes a lot of sense, but the Broncos will need this new-look offense to be a full go without any injury-related restrictions by September. That is, assuming there are no setbacks in Nix's recovery.

"And obviously, there's going to be some changes with Davis calling the plays. Obviously, Sean [Payton] still has a huge input on the way this offense operates," Palmer told Adams. "But this was a big talking point in Denver, because everybody was going, 'He's ahead of schedule,' from Greg Penner, the owner, to Sean Payton, to George Paton. Everything [is] perfectly fine, easy procedure, and then he has a second procedure, and it slides him back a little bit. But he'll be on the field in June, he'll be full-go in July, I'm told. And so when training camp starts, he should be right there."

Broncos Country might still be somewhat anxious ahead of OTAs starting up in June. That will likely be the case until Nix can hit the practice field and offer up some conclusive proof that his ankle has recovered.

Managing injuries is part of the NFL, and it gets a little trickier when it's a star player. It's important to remember, though, that Nix has been through the bounce-back process before with his ankle, which means he'll know when to push and pull at the right moments in his recovery, under the expert eye of the Broncos' training staff.

The Takeaway

The innocuous-looking manner of Nix's injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills just comes down to some bad luck. The team may have gotten its wires crossed on Nix's recovery timeline , from a PR standpoint, but the Broncos are determined to get him back up to speed, and they still have plenty of time to do it organically.

Makes no bones about it, though, the Broncos aren't panicking in the least bit, even though there is a degree of change going on within the offense as Nix fully recovers, with Webb taking over the play-calling duties. Considering how joined at the hip Nix and Webb have been for the past two years, though, the Broncos' offense should waste little time getting up to speed.

Still, perhaps some additional caution is warranted. It's not every day that a legendary play-caller like Payton hands the clipboard over to someone else, but at least the veteran head coach will be there as a fail-safe, though it's doubtful it comes to that.

"But that offense, you're right, we should keep an eye on it," Palmer concluded to Adams.

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