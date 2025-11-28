Mile High Roundtable Renders Predictions & Picks for Broncos-Commanders

The Denver Broncos have spent the past two weeks healing up and self-scouting for the final stretch run. Sitting at 9-2, the Broncos control their destiny in the AFC West and in the No. 1 seed sweepstakes in the conference.

Meanwhile, the season hasn't been kind on the Washington Commanders, who've dealt with a slew of injuries, including to quarterback phenom Jayden Daniels. The Broncos will travel to our nation's capital to take on the Commanders in what is forecast to be a rainy night on Sunday Night Football.

How will it shake out?

Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one shaking out. Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.

Keith Cummings ( @KeithC_NFL ) 9-2: East Coast road trips can be difficult but thankfully, the Broncos are getting healthy at just the right time. Against the listing Commanders, quarterback Bo Nix takes the bull by the horns. Three passing touchdowns and one defensive score later, Sean Payton's team hits 10-2.

Pick: Broncos 31, Commanders 17

Thomas Hall ( @ThomasHallNFL ) 9-2: The only reason the Broncos could lose this game would be due to self-inflicted wounds. If the Broncos can take care of the ball, Washington will be no match for their defense. The Broncos' offense will be able to move the ball and score against one of the league’s worst defenses.

Pick: Broncos 34, Commanders 13

Chad Jensen ( @ChadNJensen ) 9-2: This is Nix's game to pad some stats, even though it's on the road and possibly in inclement weather. Nix sacrificed his 17-game touchdown streak in Week 11 in order to execute the game plan that defeated Kansas City, but he makes up for it with three touchdowns against Washington. RJ Harvey busts off a long run, helping alleviate some of the concerns surrounding the Broncos' rushing attack.

Pick: Broncos 27, Commanders 19

Luke Patterson ( @LukePattersonLP ) 9-2: Denver’s eight-game win streak, 2-0 record in primetime, and 3-0 record against NFC East opponents head to Washington. Sean Payton and Nix have had ample time to out-scheme Dan Quinn and Bobby Wagner’s bottom-of-the-barrel defense. Expect the Broncos' defense to come out swinging early, looking to land a knockout blow to Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' offense prior to the fourth quarter.

Pick: Broncos 27, Commanders 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-3: Not gonna lie, this game scares me just a tad — on the road, primetime, coming off a bye, against a foe they should dominate, in inclement weather. Fortunately, Denver’s defense should have no issue containing the Daniels-less Commanders. We’ll see how much the offense is responsible for as the Broncos gear up for the postseason. Probably won’t be the prettiest, but hey, it rarely is with this team.

Pick: Broncos 19, Commanders 10

Dylan Von Arx ( @DylanVonArxMHH ) 8-3: Coming off their bye week, the Broncos face an old and banged-up Commanders team that's starting Mariota. Denver's defense will feast, generating six-plus sacks and a takeaway. If Nix can build on his steady performance from the bout with Kansas City, Sunday night will be a walk in the park.

Pick: Broncos 28, Commanders 13

Erick Trickel ( @ErickTrickel ) 8-3: The Broncos need to get their run game going, especially with a forecast of rain against the Commanders. With Daniels likely out, the Broncos' defense should continue to suffocate opposing offenses by keeping them out of the end zone, allowing Nix to do enough. Fortunately, the Commanders' defense is old, slow, and suffer from communication errors fairly consistently. This leads to a big win for Denver.

Pick: Broncos 31, Commanders 12

Sign Up for our free daily Denver Broncos Newsletter! | Mile High Huddle

Carl Dumler ( @CarlDumlerMHH ) 8-3: The Broncos are the superior team in this matchup. The Broncos are healthier and trending in the right direction compared to a Commanders team that has lost six straight games. The only hesitation I have in this game is some bad weather that could cause some fluky things to happen. However, the Broncos' offensive line will take over in this one and the offense gets the run game going for 125-plus yards to walk away with a double-digit win. The Broncos move to 10-2.

Pick: Broncos 24, Washington 10

James Campbell ( @JamesC_MHH ) 7-4: Coming out of the bye, a prepared and motivated Broncos team should be able to power past Washington. In this one, the Broncos finally put together that coveted balanced game with key contributions in all three phases.

Pick: Broncos 27, Commanders 12

Nick Kendell ( @NickKendellMHH ) 7-4: The Broncos are on quite the streak winning and with a real chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Taking care of business against lesser squads like this year’s Commanders is what a potential division winner and head of a conference should do. Will Nix be able to replicate his play vs. the Chiefs, where he hung in and manipulated the pocket while going through his reads? What can the Broncos find at the running back position? We'll be able to get additional information on these bigger questions as Denver more than likely takes care of business.

Pick: Broncos 23, Commanders 10

Bob Morris ( @BobMorrisSports ) 7-4: The Commanders' defense has been struggling and the status of Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are in doubt for Sunday. With that said, we've seen this before... the Broncos go into a matchup that they should easily win on paper and then allow it to be close, usually when the offense struggles. The fact that the Broncos played well in all three phases in the last game, though, gives me hope that they'll go out and take care of business this week. It might be a close game in the first half, but expect the Broncos to pull away in the second.

Pick: Broncos 27, Commanders 16

Ron White ( @RonWhiteNFL ) 7-4: Coming off the bye, the Broncos are now well rested for their next matchup against a struggling Commanders team. Due to the weather conditions, the running game collectively — RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Nix — should be a point of emphasis on offense with a sprinkle of explosive down-the-field shots. The Broncos defense will apply consistent pressure on Mariota and register five sacks. In the end, the Broncos come up big under the bright lights.

Pick: Broncos 28, Commanders 10

Lance Sanderson ( @LanceS_MHH ) 6-5: Following a great win against Kansas City in which Nix finally (and literally) found his footing, I fully expect this offense to take a big step forward. Payton has been awesome in dialing up open receivers at the second level, but Nix hasn't been finding them often enough. That changes this week, as Nix hits several explosive passing plays for scores against one of the leakiest defenses in the league.

Pick: Broncos 31, Commanders 13

More Must-Read Broncos-Commanders Coverage