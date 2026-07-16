Broncos Delighted to Have Vance Joseph Back After HC Rumblings

Throughout the offseason, the Denver Broncos did all that they could in order to put together this defense as closely to the form it was in 2025 when they ranked within the top-three scoring units in the NFL.

That remains true for their coaching staff on that side of the ball as well, which was held down by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for what was his third year in the Mile High with that title.

But Joseph excelled in his role of commanding this Broncos' defense in 2025, to the point where there were talks regarding whether Denver might lose their defensive play-caller to another team to be hired as their head coach––which became even more of a possibility when 10 vacancies opened up around the NFL.

However, Joseph would not see that head coaching gig come his way this offseason, putting him back on the Broncos' sidelines for 2026, which is a turnout that head coach Sean Payton––selfishly––is happy to see.

“I’m thrilled he’s back, selfishly, and yet there’s that part of me with what he was able to do and how that benefited our team, I’m quite sure he’s going to have another shot at this thing," Payton said of Vance Joseph back in June.

"I’ll do anything and everything I can to help him. He’s been fantastic to work with. His command of the room with the players on defense and what they’re doing is super impressive.”

Vance Joseph Committed to Leading Broncos' Defense for 2026

It's been two straight offseasons now where Joseph has swung and missed on a head coaching job; a role that the 53-year-old is eager to find his way back into for the first time since he was last the lead guy on the Broncos' sidelines back in 2018.

That opportunity just didn't happen to present itself this offseason, and it didn't last the offseason, either. Sometimes, that's just the nature of the business.

Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph calls out in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, even after getting passed up from those openings, Joseph is certainly feeling secure with where he stands right now––considering he'll now be able to build off of his successful 2025 campaign in Denver with most of the same pieces on the defensive side that made it happen.

“It was a process," Joseph said of being interviewed for head coach openings. "Obviously, I didn't get a job last year, and that’s OK. My focus now is to get back in position, and that's winning games for the Broncos and being a great defense again. It's a process that is different every single year.

"I can't be concerned about the outcomes, [I can] just keep pushing forward, winning games and being in position to interview. That's an honor by itself. So I am not discouraged. My focus is the Broncos' defense right now. I do want to be a head coach, but there are seasons for that. Right now, my focus is strictly on our defense being better this year.”

It might only be a matter of time before Joseph gets that call from an NFL team to be a head coach once again. But for now, he's running the show on the Denver defense once again, and might be able to lead this group to even higher heights than they've reached since he first took the job in 2023.

If he's able to do that, there's no doubt that the opportunity will come knocking sooner rather than later. So expect him to remain fully committed with the mindset of trying to cement this Broncos defense as the best in the NFL.

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