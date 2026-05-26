Broncos' Depth Chart Projection Entering OTAs Features Some New Names

The Denver Broncos will kick off voluntary OTAs on June 2. Once again opting to take the month of May to extend the early phases of the offseason training program , lifting weights, and meeting as a team, the Broncos will soon be hitting the field again for their first practices of 2026.

On one hand, not much has changed roster-wise since the Broncos' last public depth chart, as of January 2026. On the other, this team has added three new veterans, seven draft picks, and a baker's dozen of undrafted free agents.

Today, we're rendering a depth chart projection entering OTAs.

Quarterback

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

This depth chart is entirely unchanged. However, it's unclear when we'll see Nix out on the grass, though head coach Sean Payton has kept the door open to a June appearance for the third-year quarterback.

You've got to feel good about that prospect, considering the Broncos had the chance to sign a couple of try-out quarterbacks during rookie minicamp, but opted not to.

Running Back

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin Jonah Coleman Cody Schrader

This depth chart will shift dramatically between OTAs and the regular season, but for now, Coleman is beind the Broncos' four incumbents simply because he's a rookie. Schrader joined the Broncos last December as a practice squad player, and he's back on a futures contract.

Fullback

Adam Prentice Nate Adkins

Prentice is the only true fullback on the roster, but I added Adkins, simply because he sometimes lines up in the backfield as an H-back and can serve as a lead blocker. Prentice's job is not under threat, though.

Wide Receiver 1

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant Lil’Jordan Humphrey Michael Woods II Dane Key Joseph Manjack

Beyond the top three, this depth chart is currently inflated with three newcomers, two of whom are undrafted rookies (Key and Manjack). Woods made the 90-man roster by virtue of his try-out at rookie minicamp, and as a young NFL veteran, he could surprise this summer.

Key is the brother of Broncos All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key.

Wide Receiver 2

Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Michael Bandy Kolbe Katsis Cameron Ross

Waddle's arrival pushes everyone else down one spot on this depth chart. In three-receiver sets, Franklin is likely to be that third wideout on the field initially, though the Broncos will likely rotate Mims and Bryant in and shuffle the rotation. Bandy returns as the handy-in-a-pinch veteran.

Katsis and Ross are undrafted rookies. The latter was signed for his returner ability. Katsis and Ross face dim odds at making the roster.

Tight End

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Lucas Krull Caleb Lohner Justin Joly Dallen Bentley

Trautman gets more starts because he's the Y tight end, but the Broncos listed Engram at the top of the depth chart last season. From there, it's a veteran-to-rookie experience-based totem pole, for now.

Joly and Bentley — the two draft picks — bring up the rear, but they'll be pushing the three guys ahead of them.

Left Tackle

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Garett Bolles Frank Crum Matt Peart Kage Casey

The All-Pro tops the depth chart, with Crum as the second-team left tackle. Casey, a 2026 fourth-round rookie, will likely see most of his action inside, but from a depth-chart perspective, he's there as a career left tackle at Boise State.

Peart will also see inside/out action.

Left Guard

Ben Powers Alex Palczewski Nick Gargiulo Kage Casey Gavin Ortega

Powers is the clear-cut starter, with the re-signed Palczewski as his primary backup, for now. Gargiulo is returning from an ACL after an impressive 2025 summer pre-injury. He'll see action at left and right guard.

Casey and Ortega, two rookies, bring up the rear.

Center

Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth Michael Deiter

The Broncos' center depth chart is a lock, with Wattenberg coming back on his new multi-year extension signed last fall. Forsyth enters a contract year, with Deiter — a 2025 undrafted rookie — looking to push him off the roster.

Right Guard

Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo Calvin Throckmorton Nash Jones

With the All-Pro at the top, it will be interesting to see what the mix is at right guard. With Casey in the fold, the Broncos could view Gargiulo as more of a right guard option.

Throckmorton is a handy veteran to have, but he's likely angling for the practice squad where he can be a gameday elevation. Jones faces an uphill battle.

Right Tackle

Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum Tyler Miller

McGlinchey is back to lead the Broncos' offensive line, with Crum as the penciled-in swing tackle. Miller is a 6-foot-9 undrafted rookie with some athletic upside.

Left Defensive End

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henningsen

Another All-Pro at the top of this depth chart. Jackson best not get too comfortable, as these defensive end roster spots will be heavily contested this season.

Henningsen returns on a one-year deal after suffering a season-ending injury a year ago. The Broncos are giving their former sixth-round pick one last bite at the apple.

Nose Tackle

D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach Kristian Williams

It wouldn't be a shock to see Roach on a different depth chart by the start of the season, but for now, he's the second-team nose tackle behind Jones. Williams brings up the rear one year after going undrafted out of Mizzou.

Right Defensive End

Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones Tyler Onyedim

This was the spot previously held by John Franklin-Myers, who left for Tennessee in free agency. Uwazurike will get the first swing at the plate, but Jones and Onyedim will have a say in how this competition resolves.

Onyedim was the Broncos' third-round pick last month.

Strongside Outside Linebacker

Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss Drew Sanders Dasan McCollough

Cooper is the starter, and I'm keeping Elliss as the No. 2 because we're not yet certain whether his move to inside linebacker is going to be full-time. Sanders, though, is being moved back to the edge, and he takes depth-chart precedence over the undrafted rookie, McCollough.

Inside Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Alex Singleton Jordan Turner Karene Reid Red Murdock

Singleton returns as the starter with a new two-year extension. Turner was ahead of Reid on the depth chart to end the 2025 season, so I'm keeping him there.

Murdock is the Broncos' seventh-round pick. Expect him to rise up this depth chart by September.

Inside Linebacker

Justin Strnad Jonah Elliss Levelle Bailey Taurean York

Strnad also returns on a new contract, and this is where I expect to see Elliss take some snaps on the inside. Then it's Bailey and York, the last of whom is a 5-foot-10, 226-pound undrafted rookie with no small amount of hype .

Weakside Outside Linebacker

Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker

Another All-Pro-led depth chart, Bonitto returns after another impressive season. Tillman has established himself as a roster lock, while Robinson is feeling some heat this year, despite being a 2025 fourth-round pick.

I'm not saying Robinson is in danger, per se, but the numbers game at this position will be interesting to see resolve. Walker was an undrafted rookie last year whose season ended prematurely with an injury.

Left Cornerback

Patrick Surtain II Jahdae Barron Reese Taylor Paul Manning

Another All-Pro sighting! Behind Surtain, the Broncos have Barron as the No. 2, though, when it came to the practical application last season while Surtain was hurt, Riley Moss kicked over to start here while Barron filled his spot.

The Broncos really like Taylor, and Manning earned a spot on the 90-man roster with an impressive tryout at rookie minicamp .

Nickel Cornerback

Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Ahmari Harvey

This is McMillian's job to lose. Once again, Barron is the penciled-in backup, while the undrafted rookie, Harvey, brings up the rear.

I'm not 100% certain on whether Harvey will feature as a nickel, though. This is a projection.

Right Cornerback

Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine Jaden Robinson Brent Austin

Moss leads this group, with Abrams-Draine as the No. 2. Again, though, I may as well have listed Barron as the No. 2 here because that's how it actually shook out when Surtian went down last year, though he split time with Abrams-Draine.

Robinson is another young player the Broncos like and have been developing. Austin is a very interesting undrafted rookie, and is another projection here.

Free Safety

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson Miles Scott

Jones is back for the final year of his contract. Key moves up the depth chart in the wake of P.J. Locke's defection to Dallas.

Anderson was the Broncos' only outside free-agent signing this offseason, with a special acumen for the third phase. Scott was one of Denver's three seventh-round picks.

Strong Safety

Talanoa Hufanga JL Skinner Tycen Anderson Parker Robinson

The All-Pro leads the way, with Skinner as the primary backup entering a contract year. I can see Anderson playing both safety spots as depth, while Robinson is an undrafted rookie.

Kicker

Wil Lutz

Lutz has no competition.

Punter/Holder

Jeremy Crawshaw

Crawshaw has no competition.

Long-Snapper

Mitchell Fraboni Luke Basso

The Broncos brought in a little competition for Fraboni this summer in the form of the undrafted Basso. Long-snapper is a position at which teams always try to go as cheaply as possible, not that Fraboni is bringing in the big bucks.

Kick Returner

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie Kolbe Katsis

Mims will be one of the two kick returners, but the Broncos are looking to upgrade the second spot alongside him. Keep an eye on Katsis for this job.

Punt Returner

Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss Michael Bandy Kolbe Katsis

This singular job belongs to Mims, but Moss will get a few reps just to stay sharp as the emergency option. Bandy is a viable punt returner, though he did muff one last season while Mims was out with a concussion.

This is another opportunity for Katsis to add value as an undrafted rookie, whom special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi likes a lot.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!