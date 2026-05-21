One Broncos UDFA Emerging as a Name to Watch Entering OTAs

There's a reason Denver Broncos fans are intrigued by undrafted rookie linebacker Taurean York. The former Texas A&M standout has garnered quite a lot of post-draft buzz , despite not hearing his name called.

One consistent proponent of York has been NFL Draft On SI 's Justin Melo , who listed the undrafted rookie as a sleeper to watch when Broncos OTAs roll around in June.

"Taurean York led Texas A&M in tackles in back-to-back seasons with more than 150 combined takedowns. Sources indicate the Denver Broncos would have drafted linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had the Tennessee Titans not traded up right in front of them. The linebacker-needy Broncos didn't draft one until making Red Murdock Mr. Irrelevant. They signed York to a massive undrafted contract that contains $325,000 in practical salary guarantees," Melo wrote.

York Has Denver's Attention

Indeed, the Broncos showed York they like him by giving him a sizable undrafted rookie contract, suggesting the team expects him to be around beyond August, whether on the 53-man roster or the practice squad. But it's not enough money to guarantee him a spot with the team. He'll have to shine.

Looking at York's path to the roster, or even the practice squad, the Broncos' linebacker position features incumbent starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad at the top of the depth chart, both of whom were just re-signed back in March. Beyond them, the Broncos are moving Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker , after spending his first two seasons on the edge as a 2024 third-round pick.

If Elliss takes to the position, and there are many reasons to expect that he will, that locks in three of the four linebacker spots on the roster. That fourth spot will be hotly contested, with York competing with Murdock and three young incumbents — Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, and Jordan Turner — all of whom also went undrafted over the past two years.

Why Murdock Over York

Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) attempts the tackle. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Broncos could have taken York over Murdock with the final pick in the draft. However, the team felt it had a better chance of outcompeting other interested teams on the priority free-agent market for York than for Murdock.

Murdock was a draft pick, and that may give him a slight leg up in the competition for the No. 4 linebacker spot, but he'll have to sing for his supper. As the FBS' all-time leader in forced fumbles, he's a unique threat in his own right.

The Takeaway

Much of this roster math will be determined by special teams acumen, which is what saw Reid edge out Bailey and Turner last year. So, if York can shine in the third phase, that could help separate him from Murdock and the rest of the linebackers battling this summer.

There's a lot to like about York, but the Broncos have him listed at 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds. That's more of a safety's measurements, which is a big reason he fell out of the draft.

But it's hard to beat true grit and determination. If York can prove to the Broncos coaching staff that he can get off blocks and distinguish himself on special teams, anything is possible, especially with this franchise, which has seen an undrafted rookie make the roster out of camp in 21 of the past 22 years.

Even if he doesn't make the 53-man roster out of camp, York's outlook for the 16-man practice squad is strong.

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