Broncos Excuse Jonathon Cooper From Mandatory Minicamp—What it Means

Jonathon Cooper will not be attending the Denver Broncos' mandatory minicamp this week.

On Tuesday morning, as the Broncos launched their minicamp, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Cooper has been excused while he "works through his legal and personal issues."

Per source, #Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper will not be in attendance for mandatory minicamp as he’s been excused while he works through his legal and personal issues. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) June 16, 2026

Cooper was arrested on June 5 and charged with counts of domestic violence and criminal mischief. Adding even more shock to the Broncos was Cooper's arrest exactly one week later , which stemmed from his alleged violation of the court's protection order against his ex-girlfriend, which resulted in four new charges.

Cooper's absence from mandatory minicamp this week could have been per his request. It could also have been the team's request, so as not to distract any further from what the Broncos are trying to achieve on the field this week.

Cooper's two arrests and the PR blowback therefrom have most certainly been a distraction since the second week of Broncos OTAs. Head coach Sean Payton was forced to address the issue publicly following the team's OTA practice on June 7 — a session that was open to the media.

It's important to note that Payton's comment on the Cooper situation came before his second arrest.

“I think this: I think the league has done a good job of kind of coming in and really taking over that responsibility," Payton said. "We had a long visit with ‘Coop,' and now the process plays out. The league obviously will be very much involved in that. We’ll stay abreast, but much like you all. I think that’s where it’s at. We just go from there.”

NFL Personal Conduct Policy

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) before the game against the Cleveland Browns. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The NFL could take disciplinary action against Cooper under its Personal Conduct Policy, which does not require that a player be convicted of a crime. Because NFL players are held to a higher standard, allegations and charges alone can trigger league discipline, depending on what the league finds in its investigations.

Considering that Cooper was arrested twice within a week and charged with some heinous crimes, it would be a surprise if the NFL doesn't take action, even if he isn't convicted in court. His trial date is set for July 22, which could coincide with the Broncos' kick-off of training camp.

The standard discipline for the type of Personal Conduct Policy infractions Cooper has been accused of is a six-game suspension. Any time a player is handed down an NFL suspension, he typically appeals it, which can sometimes result in a lesser penalty, like four games.

Contingency Plans Begin

The Broncos now have to prepare for the very probable likelihood of being without Cooper for the first month or so of the 2026 season. Fortunately, the Broncos have plenty of depth at outside linebacker and an All-Pro starter on one side, in Nik Bonitto.

Fans wonder whether this could open the door to a Von Miller return . It very well could, but perhaps only if the Broncos ultimately opt to release Cooper. Otherwise, it would make more sense to roll with Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson, and hope that they can pick up the slack if Cooper is suspended.

The Broncos view Elliss and Robinson — two recent draft picks — as future starters . It just might be that the future arrived much faster than the team expected.

The Takeaway

Cooper's absence from mandatory minicamp is a good thing. The Broncos don't need the distraction right now, nor do I imagine they'd like to be associated with a player who has a.)

shown such a stunning lack of judgment, and b.) been accused of the type of crimes alleged in the Cooper case.

Until Cooper's case resolves and/or the Broncos complete their investigations into these two incidents, we might not see him at the team facility. His trial date is more than a month out, but fortunately for him, most of the ensuing time will be during the six-week NFL summer that bridges the gap between mandatory minicamp and the beginning of training camp.

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