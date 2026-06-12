Broncos Could Take Action After Jonathon Cooper Arrested Again

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper reportedly was arrested again Thursday night on new charges related to his prior arrest earlier this week for an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to 9NEWS, "Cooper received four new charges Thursday night – two on domestic violence, one for harassment base on repeated phone calls and a fourth for violation of a protection order he received when he was initially arrested last Thursday, June 4."

Cooper, who previously pleaded not guilty, now faces an additional charge of second-degree assault, per ESPN. He's scheduled to have his next hearing on July 6, "with the potential of a jury trial to start on July 22" -- days before the Broncos are scheduled to start training camp.

In a statement, the team said, "We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter."

Cooper's latest run-in with the law came on the same day that Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed his first arrest, telling reporters that he had a "long visit" with the embattled defender.

“I think this: I think the league has done a good job of kind of coming in and really taking over that responsibility," Payton said. "We had a long visit with ‘Coop’, and now the process plays out. The league obviously will be very much involved in that. We’ll stay abreast, but much like you all. I think that’s where it’s at. We just go from there.”

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Is This the Final Straw?

Separate from Cooper's legal woes is the likely discipline that the NFL could impose over this incident. 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted the "baseline suspension" for domestic violence incidents is six games. Which happen to be Denver's toughest stretch of its 2026 schedule.

The Broncos might not even let it get to that point. They chose to largely stand by him after his first arrest; the second, however, could force their hand. And judging by the curt statement, it doesn't sound as if they're particularly pleased.

The respective processes will continue to play out, but there is now a non-zero chance (perhaps much higher) that Cooper is released by the organization. Should that materialize, the club could insert Jonah Elliss in his starting role or bring back Von Miller for veteran depth.

Admittedly, everything is speculatory at this juncture. Stay tuned for the next update.

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