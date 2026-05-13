Broncos May Have Harder Schedule in 2026, But Here's What Really Matters

The Denver Broncos have known for months which opponents will be on the 2026 regular-season schedule, but they won't find out the full order until later this week. The NFL will announce the 2026 schedule on Thursday, May 14.

As is usually the case, there have already been schedule leaks. The Broncos confirmed Adam Schefter's report on Tuesday that they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the season opener on Monday Night Football.

Opening on the road at Arrowhead Stadium sounds daunting at first glance, but ripping the Chiefs band-aid off immediately, and taking on Patrick Mahomes in his first game back since suffering a devastating knee injury late last season, are challenges the 2026 Broncos will relish.

Again, we'll soon find out the full 18-week order of opponents, including the bye week, but we already know that Denver will have the 15th-hardest schedule this season. Based on their opponents' collective number of wins, the Broncos' strength-of-schedule metric this year is .512, a few points up from the .505 mark they had in 2024.

Technically, it's a tougher schedule, but what really matters is how different the Broncos are today, compared to where they were at this time last year. In 2025, the Broncos were coming off a 10-win season that literally nobody expected.

Becoming Battle-Tested

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As a rookie starter, Bo Nix led the Broncos to a double-digit win total, which hadn't happened since the 2015 Super Bowl season. Nix also helped break the Broncos' eight-year playoff drought, though everyone got a wake-up call in the wildcard round against the experienced Buffalo Bills.

It was a great first year for Nix, and a tremendous achievement for Sean Payton and the Broncos, especially when you consider that the team ate north of $50 million in dead money charges from releasing Russell Wilson. It forced the Broncos to get skinny on the cap and rely on the youth on their roster, which created many collateral benefits the team continues to reap to this day.

That albatross of a dead-money hit would also hang over the 2025 Broncos, but once again, they overcame it, with gusto. Year 2 of the Nix era began on unsure footing, as the Broncos got out to a 1-2 start, losing two heartbreakers in the closing seconds in back-to-back weeks.

That experience, combined with all the lessons learned in 2024, obviously strengthened and motivated the Broncos, as they would go on an 11-game winning streak starting in Week 4, a run not seen in Denver since Peyton Manning was calling the signals back in 2012.

Many of those 11 wins were of the one-score variety, where the Broncos had to out-execute and outlast opponents in the clutch to prevail. Along the way, the Broncos vanquished some heavy hitters, including the two reigning conference champions from the preceding Super Bowl: the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the New England Patriots keeping pace with Denver down the stretch, the Broncos had to really hone in over the final two weeks of the 2025 season to ensure they clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC. It wasn't easy, but the Broncos achieved it, earning a first-round bye.

When the Broncos emerged from the wildcard weekend bye, it would be the Bills coming to Mile High in the divisional round. The football gods gave Denver the chance to avenge its ignominious 31-7 loss to Buffalo in the wildcard round the year prior.

What unfolded was a spectacular heavyweight throwdown between one of the darling quarterbacks of the NFL — Josh Allen — and one of the rising stars at the position — Nix. The Broncos came out on top in a thrilling 33-30 overtime win, although Nix suffered a season-ending ankle fracture three plays before Wil Lutz kicked through the game-winning field goal.

The Broncos had to host the AFC championship game without their franchise quarterback, and the Drake Maye-led Patriots prevailed. It felt as if the football fates had robbed the Broncos of the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl, with Nix being forced to watch Jarrett Stidham struggle in the snow from a skybox at Empower Field at Mile High.

Despite all that Denver had accomplished last season, it all ended on a sour note. But the Broncos came so close to earning a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, and that knowledge galvanized the players and coaches — none more so than Nix.

It's been a long offseason of recovery for Nix. But he's on track to be on the field for the start of training camp and to lead the Broncos into the 2026 season.

The Broncos Earned This Schedule

It's definitely a tougher road back to the playoffs this year. That .512 strength-of-schedule metric reflects the reality that Denver will face a first-place schedule, which puts the Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the docket.

Adding to the difficulty, the AFC West will play the NFC West this year, which features three 2025 playoff teams: the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers. Plus, the Broncos have to face the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers twice, as divisional foes.

Again, it sound daunting, but remember, the Broncos earned this schedule. Over the past two seasons, the Broncos have been through the refiner's fire, and they've come out of that crucible as a stronger and much sharper team.

Method to the Madness

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There's a reason the Broncos prioritized the re-signing of 17 of their own free agents , and that's because, to a man, every player on the 2025 roster went through that crucible, and the shot-callers believe they'll come out the other side tougher, wiser, and more experienced. That collective experience will serve the 2026 Broncos well and make them tough to beat at home or away, against any opponent.

Payton and GM George Paton didn't sit on their thumbs this offseason, though at times, it felt that way to fans. They strategically targeted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle via trade to give Nix and the offense an explosive weapon with proven production and a pass-catcher that will alleviate much of the attention defenses have paid to Courtland Sutton. Waddle opens things up for everyone.

The Broncos also rebuilt the running back room, knowing how their rushing attack faltered down the stretch with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Dobbins was re-signed, but the Broncos also drafted an insurance policy in fourth-round bruiser Jonah Coleman.

The Broncos' vaunted offensive line is returning every single starter. That top-ranked defense is, too, with the exception of defensive end John Franklin-Myers, but the Broncos made a move there by drafting Tyler Onyedim in the third round to help fill the void and upgrade their rushing defense.

Vance Joseph was retained as defensive coordinator, and so was Davis Webb, who was not only promoted to offensive coordinator, but also given the primary play-calling duties. The players are obviously psyched about Webb calling the plays, fully believing it will give the Broncos another edge, and help the Nix and the offense take another step forward in 2026.

The Takeaway

So, yeah. The schedule is tougher. But so are the Broncos.

And after they were robbed of a well-earned opportunity to play for a Super Bowl berth with their A-team intact, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more motivated team than the Broncos in 2026.

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