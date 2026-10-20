Broncos Have Several 2027 Restricted Free Agents—Only One Is a No-Brainer

The Denver Broncos sit at 4-2 , with several players set to be unrestricted free agents in 2027. We've updated the outlook for each of those players six games into the season, and now it's time to examine the Broncos' 2027 restricted free agents.

Restricted free agents are eligible for a first-, second-, or original-round tender, which represents the draft-pick compensation the Broncos would receive if an outside team signed the player to an offer sheet. If it's an original-round tender and the player was undrafted, the team that loses the RFA doesn't get a draft pick as compensation.

The Broncos have five players set to become restricted free agents in 2027. We'll look at what the future likely holds for each after six games of the 2026 season, along with an early prediction.

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Dondrea Tillman runs with an interception. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tillman has excelled as a depth and rotational player on the Denver defense. He has 28 pressures and nine sacks in his career, with four pressures in five games this season.

This will be an easy decision for the Broncos. Tillman needs to get a second-round tender so the Broncos can keep him for another year. The estimated $6.261 million salary is worth it.

Verdict: Second-round tender.

Jordan Jackson | DL

Jordan Jackson prepares for the snap. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jackson hasn't seen a lot of playing time the past couple of seasons. The Broncos mainly kept him for depth purposes, but other players have surpassed him on the depth chart.

Jackson won't be tendered, but there's a small chance that the Broncos will re-sign him to a one-year deal. However, that depends on how much the Broncos like players such as Sai'vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim.

Verdict: No tender, might not re-sign.

Devon Key | S

Devon Key celebrates a tackle. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Key excels at special teams ( first-team All-Pro last year ), and he's shown he can do some good things on defense. He played a significant number of defensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks because Talanoa Hufanga was out with an ankle injury, though Taylor Rapp received more.

There's a chance the Broncos will give the second-round tender to Key, even if they re-sign Brandon Jones. Another option is a two-year deal, like what the Broncos gave to offensive guard Alex Palczewski this past offseason.

Verdict: Second-round tender or re-sign to a short-term deal.

Tyler Badie | RB

Tyler Badie runs downfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Badie has stuck around on the depth chart because of what he brings to special teams. He's shown he can be a productive back when called into action, but he's not somebody you want to rely on as a top option.

Badie isn't worth tendering. However, the Broncos like what he brings to special teams, so they could re-sign him to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum to compete for a roster spot.

Verdict: No tender, likely to re-sign.

Frank Crum | OT

Frank Crum tries to protect Sam Ehlinger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crum was the swing tackle and sixth offensive lineman last season after Matt Peart's season was cut short because of injury, and Palczewski stepped in at left guard for multiple games.

Crum did some good things last year, but he struggled in the preseason and is currently on injured reserve. He's unlikely to be tendered, but the Broncos might be willing to give him a one-year deal to let him compete for a roster spot.

Verdict: No tender, likely to re-sign.

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