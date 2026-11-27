The Denver Broncos have to travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday .

All the media talk that the 8-2 Broncos are worse than their record suggests can also be applied to the Steelers, though the East Coast media bias doesn't like to acknowledge it. Regardless of what is being said, the Broncos are 8-2 for the second straight year.

Denver needs to emerge from Pittsburgh with a win, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs falling to 8-3 after losing to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. If the Broncos can fulfill this week's bold predictions, it will be tough to imagine a loss.

Let's get bold!

Jonah Coleman Has 150 Scrimmage Yards

Jonah Coleman scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers allow the third-lowest rushing yards per game and boast the fourth-highest run-stuff rate in the NFL, but they allow the second-highest receiving yards to running backs.

Jonah Coleman is a capable runner and will get some yards on the ground, but he breaks 150 scrimmage yards largely because of his receiving ability out of the backfield. The wet and cold weather forecast only favors the rookie.

Jaylen Waddle Eclipses 100 Receiving Yards

The Steelers have only allowed two players to break 100 receiving yards: one wide receiver and one tight end. Denver has been actively trying to get Waddle more involved in the passing game, but the results haven't been great thus far.

Waddle has posted one game over 100 yards (Week 2), and one other game over 50 yards, but on a short week, the Broncos get him back over the century mark.

Broncos Sack Mason Rudolph Five Times

Mason Rudolph looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh is allowing the 25th-lowest pressure rate this season at 31.1%. However, the Steelers have also allowed the ninth-highest sack rate, and that was with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, who is quick to get the ball out or throw it away.

However, the Steelers decided to make a change at quarterback , turning to Rudolph and releasing Rodgers. Rudolph has a habit of holding onto the ball for too long.

The Broncos can capitalize on that with some sacks and use their pressure to force a couple of takeaways, especially with rain and wind in the forecast.

Jaylen Warren Held to Under 100 Scrimmage Yards

The Broncos' defense has serious issues stopping the run and limiting explosive plays. Warren leads the NFL in rush yards over expected per attempt and ranks seventh in success rate. He is exactly the type of weapon that Denver struggles to contain.

However, this is a bold prediction, after all. The Broncos' defense figures things out and finally limits an opposing running back as dangerous as Warren. This would be an even bigger feat with the quarterback change, as the Steelers will likely look to rely even more on Warren.

Broncos Block a Punt

The Broncos got their hands on two punts against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi has been in his bag with his punt rushes. Cameron Johnston has only had one punt blocked in his career, covering nine seasons and 523 punts.

Denver gets it done again against the Steelers, though, and blocks the second punt of Johnston's career.

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