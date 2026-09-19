Broncos vs. Jaguars: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

With the schedule the Denver Broncos face over the next month, they can't afford to slip to 0-2.

And yet, that very real prospect looms over the Mile High City like a dark cloud. Much of the optimism and confidence that Broncos Country had in this team entering the 2026 season evaporated last week on Monday Night Football.

It wasn't because the Broncos lost. It was how they lost that has shaken the belief in this team.

However, the Broncos can't afford to dwell on their Week 1 humiliation and self-flagellate. Doing so would only risk exacerbating the very issues this team is looking to rectify this week in its home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beyond the simple stakes of this being an important Conference game, the Broncos are uniquely motivated to not only earn back some trust from the fan base and media, but they also want to exact some revenge on the Jaguars for their 34-20 defeat at Mile High late last season. Jacksonville was the only team to beat Denver at home in 2025.

It's sure to be a good game, and we've already dropped our Broncos-Jaguars predictions . We're here to cover every angle of it leading up to kickoff and make sure you have all the info you need to watch the game, no matter where you're located geographically.

Week 2: Broncos vs. Jaguars

Date : September 20

: September 20 Time : 2:05 p.m. MDT

: 2:05 p.m. MDT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Uniform Combination

Sunset Orange jersey, Summit White pants.

Local TV Channel: CBS Channel 4

Play-By-Play : Ian Eagle

: Ian Eagle Color Analyst : Ross Tucker

: Ross Tucker Sideline: Evan Washburn

It requires a subscription to either YouTubeTV or Paramount+, but if you're in the local market, you can stream Broncos-Jaguars.

With an NFL+ subscription, you can stream live local and primetime games on mobile and tablets. It also gives you access to NFL Network and live game audio for each game this season. Additionally, an NFL+ premium subscription includes NFL RedZone, and you can get full replays of each game across devices.

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Play-by-Play : Roxy Bernstein

: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Harry Douglas

Marvin Mims Jr. runs with the ball. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Broncos have ruled out wide receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. (foot), while running back RJ Harvey is questionable (hamstring). All 53 active players on the Jaguars' roster are healthy and fully cleared to play in Week 2.

Identity Crisis: Broncos Must Decide Who They Are Offensively

Dark Night of the Soul: Find the Spiritual Want-to to Tackle

Acquaint Trevor Lawrence With the Mile High Turf

The Broncos began to forge an identity in the summer. In training camp and preseason, we saw a focus on heavy personnel groupings with multiple tight end sets.

In Kansas City, though, the Broncos showed nothing of the sort, putting Bo Nix in the shotgun and running the spread offense, which played right into Steve Spagnuolo's hands. The Broncos had a shocking lack of identity, but they must turn back to their philosophies of the summer; in that, there can be success against any opponent.

Much has been made of the Broncos' tackling woes last week. Simply put, that must be fixed against a Jaguars team whose primary running back had the second-most missed tackles forced last week.

Lastly, the Broncos need to get after Lawrence. It starts with stopping the run on first and second down, and putting the Jaguars in third-and-long situations.

From there, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, Jonah Elliss, and Que Robinson must get after Lawrence and affect the pass. The danger is Lawrence's athletic ability to scramble and pick up yards with his legs, but the Broncos have walked that razor's edge before against multiple dual-threat quarterbacks.

Lawrence was sacked five times by the Broncos last year. After notching just two sacks last week on Patrick Mahomes, the Broncos need to get to Lawrence at least four times on Sunday and harass him regularly.

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