Broncos Could Be Without Two Key Playmakers for Jaguars Game

All 53 players on the Denver Broncos' active roster were healthy for the season opener last week.

That won't be the case this week, as the Broncos get set to host the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars for their 2026 home opener. With Denver looking to get back to .500 and avenge their 34-20 loss to Jacksonville late last season, let's take a look at the final Week 2 injury report.

Broncos' Final Injury Report

Out

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R (Foot)

Questionable

RJ Harvey | RB (Hamstring)

Full Go

Jonah Elliss | OLB (Shoulder)

Troy Franklin | WR (Knee)

What it Means

No Mims means the Broncos will need an alternative plan at punt returner. Last week, running backs Harvey and Jonah Coleman shared kickoff-return duties, while the Broncos had cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine field a punt while Mims was being examined by trainers.

The Broncos have cornerback Riley Moss listed as their backup punt returner , and while he was on the field last week, they went with Abrams-Draine while Mims missed a few snaps, so it's unclear what the plan will be against Jacksonville.

Neither Moss nor Abrams-Draine would be the weapon that Mims is as a punt returner. If called upon, their focus will be on simply fielding the punt soundly, unless the Broncos elevate undrafted rookie wideout Kolbe Katsis off the practice squad. Katsis was Denver's leading returner in the preseason, and the team kept him on the practice squad for moments like this, ostensibly.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are now down to four wide receivers on their active roster, after releasing Lil'Jordan Humphrey last Monday . The plan was to keep him around and at least re-sign him to the practice squad, but that hasn't happened yet.

With Mims out, the Broncos will be relying on Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin against the Jags. If Katsis gets elevated, he may factor in, but only as a depth option in case of emergency.

As for Harvey, his outlook is clouded by a questionable designation. Hopefully, the next day and a half will do him and his hamstring some good. He's a big part of what the Broncos want to do offensively.

If Harvey can't go, expect to see Coleman dress again and actually touch the ball. The rookie dressed last week but only received three offensive snaps , though he did return one kickoff.

Coleman is a complete back, but he's not yet on Harvey's level in terms of knowledge and experience in the scheme. However, Coleman is a powerful, explosive runner with soft hands for catching the ball and a zeal and competency for pass protection.

If Harvey ends up not feeling good enough to go, the Broncos will also dress Tyler Badie. We'll be monitoring this situation closely all the way to kickoff.

Marvin Mims Jr. has been ruled out of #Broncos-#Jaguars.



RJ Harvey is questionable. pic.twitter.com/rkUUnNzz3k — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) September 18, 2026

Jaguars' Final Injury Report

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts to his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full Go

LeQuint Allen Jr. | RB (Hip)

Christian Braswell | CB (Knee)

Jakobi Meyers | WR (Thumb)

Foyesade Oluokun | LB (Wrist)

Brian Thomas Jr. | WR (Shoulder)

Cole Van Lanen | OL (Knee)

What it Means

Braswell was a late addition to the injury report this week, but he and all of his banged-up teammates who were limited in practice have been fully cleared to play. Meyers and Thomas are two of Jacksonville's three first-team wideouts, along with Parker Washington.

Van Lanen is the Jaguars' starting right tackle, so look for Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson to test the integrity of his knee early and often. Allen isn't a starter, but he's in his second year in the system as one of Bhayshul Tuten's backups.

Oluokun is a team captain and a tackling machine at linebacker. He had an interception last week, so Bo Nix will have to keep an eye on him in coverage.

Four of the six players on Jacksonville's injury report are starters, and all of but Oluokun and Van Lanen were limited in practice all week, including on Friday. Like the Broncos last week, the Jaguars will have all 53 players healthy for Week 2's tilt at Mile High.

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