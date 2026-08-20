Broncos vs. Packers: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Denver Broncos will make their preseason home debut on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers . In the preseason opener last week, the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 on the road.

Both the Broncos and the Packers are 1-0 this preseason, and recently faced each other in the 2025 regular season and in the 2024 preseason. The Broncos came out on top in both games.

The Broncos plan to start Bo Nix on Friday night in front of the Mile High faithful, giving fans their first look at him on the gridiron since the divisional round of the playoffs, when he suffered a fractured ankle on the third-to-last snap of the team's 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Sean Payton's target is 14 snaps for Nix .

The Broncos will be rocking their Summit White jerseys and matching pants against the Packers. We'll cover a few players and storylines to watch , but first, here's how to make sure you can catch Broncos-Packers on Friday night, whether on television, streaming, or the radio.

Broncos vs. Packers

Date : August 21

: August 21 Time : 7 pm MDT

: 7 pm MDT Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Local TV Channel: KUSA/Channel 9

Play-By-Play : Steve Levy

: Steve Levy Color Analyst : Ryan Harris

: Ryan Harris Sideline : Cynthia Frelund

: Cynthia Frelund Sideline: Scottie Grange

Local Stream: KUSA/9NEWS App

All of the Broncos' preseason games can be streamed on the 9NEWS app, but only if you're located within the local 9NEWS viewing area.

To stream the game on NFL+, you must have an active (paid) subscription.

Local Radio: KOA/850 AM | 94.1 FM

Play-By-Play : Dave Logan

: Dave Logan Color Analyst : Rick Lewis

: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin

Players to Watch

Bo Nix | QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Obviously, Nix's return to the playing field after his long recovery from two ankle surgeries this offseason will be the main storyline of the evening. He looks as good and as healthy as ever, and has already been hit twice in training camp, much to the coaching staff's chagrin, no doubt.

The plan is for Nix to get around 14 snaps on Friday night against the Packers. Based on what we've seen in training camp, his mobility isn't really in question, but it'll be good to verify that in an actual game setting.

Jonah Coleman | RB

The rookie running back was electric in his preseason debut last week, rushing for 24 yards on four carries. Coleman also had a nice run and a productive reception wiped away by holding penalties.

The Broncos will give Coleman a little exposure in this game, but not much. They have big plans for their rookie running back.

Red Murdock | LB

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock (50) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murdock led the team in tackles last week, with eight (four solo). He ran the second-team defense as the linebacker with the green dot on his helmet, signifying the radio. He made all the calls, got his teammates lined up correctly, and was a force against the run and the pass.

The Broncos are low-key excited about Mr. Irrelevant. Murdock may have been the last player drafted this year, but he's angling for a roster spot, so long as he can continue to deliver reliability alongside Karene Reid.

Jaylen Waddle | WR (If He Plays)

We don't yet know whether Waddle will play, but he did return to practice on Monday this week. Having participated in all three training camp practices this week, I would be surprised if Waddle doesn't get at least a few snaps while Nix is on the field.

If not, no biggie. The Broncos need Waddle for the regular season when the games count in the standings.

Depth Safeties

Keep an eye on JL Skinner, Tycen Anderson, Miles Scott, and Parker Robertson in this game. The Broncos signed veteran safety Taylor Rapp on Thursday , which implies the team is not overly thrilled with what it has seen from its depth at the position.

Skinner and Scott (a rookie) are former Broncos draft picks, while Anderson was signed back in March. Robertson is an undrafted rookie.

If the plan is to keep four safeties out of training camp, it may already be too late for any of these four safeties to make a case for himself, with Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones, and Key all being locks for the roster. Rapp's veteran experience would suggest the Broncos plan on him making the 53-man roster, though it's far from a guarantee, especially if one of these other depth safeties can show out in the two final preseason games.

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