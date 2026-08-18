Three Broncos With Soaring Stock Entering Preseason Game 2

The Denver Broncos' preseason opener featured some impressive individual performances .

There were some big winners and only a few losers from Game 1. We learned a lot about how the depth of the Broncos' roster is shaping up, and the pecking order at a few different position battles became clearer.

Next up, the Broncos are home to host the Green Bay Packers in preseason Game 2. A lot of the attention on Friday night will be on Bo Nix's return to the field, and fans may even get their first look at wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the field, though the team has yet to confirm that after he returned to practice on Monday.

However, I'll be keeping an eye on these three Broncos, who enter Game 2 with soaring stock and the opportunity to capitalize on their standout preseason debuts.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Coleman looked like a No. 1 NFL running back against the Atlanta Falcons, but we'd be remiss to put too much stock in one preseason game, especially a player's first-ever. However, the rookie fourth-rounder already had high expectations heading into training camp, and he managed to exceed them; now they're at a whole different level.

Coleman was one of the few complete running backs in the 2026 draft class, which made his fall all the way to Round 4 so surprising, but his performance in Atlanta reminded everyone, including the Broncos, of why he should have been drafted higher. The rookie finished 24 yards on four carries, but also had a nice run and a reception wiped out by penalties.

It's not like he rushed for 100 yards or broke off a 50-yard scamper, but anyone who was sleeping on Coleman is now wide-awake to the reality of how good he is. People have compared Coleman to former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew, and while head coach Sean Payton can understand that, he's reluctant to make any early comparisons of his rookie playmaker.

Still, Payton had a lot of good things to say about Coleman at the podium after Monday's practice, Day 12 of training camp, especially how the running back's college tape showcased his tackle-breaking ability. That skill set has obviously transferred to the NFL.

“Yes, he had good balance, a real good elusive runner for his size," Payton said of Coleman. "I would say good short-area quickness and good balance, and the other night we had a few good examples of that.”

Time will tell how much (if at all) J.K. Dobbins will play in the preseason, but Broncos Country would be wise to keep one eye on Coleman against the Packers on Friday night.

Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron (23) tackles Tyler Goodson. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In the wake of Riley Moss's impressive camp showing, the 2025 first-rounder needed a big preseason debut to remind everyone of what he can bring to the table. Barron did just that, and with gusto.

Barron was great in coverage, showcased his reliable tackling ability, and picked off a pass that he returned 97 yards to the house. He even had the opportunity for a second interception, which hit him in the hands, but was unable to come down with it.

Jahdae Barron! With the assist by Karene Reid. 95-yard pick-six! pic.twitter.com/Rl8XQ19lXF — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) August 15, 2026

If nothing else, the first preseason game was a massive confidence boost for Barron. His All-Pro teammate up front was happy to see it and excited about what it could mean.

"Making plays is the best way to get confidence. And, yeah, it's definitely encouraging, especially when the stuff from the practice field translates to the game," Zach Allen said after Monday's practice. "So, really happy for him."

Fans hoping to see Barron leapfrog Moss or Ja'Quan McMillian this summer may have been disappointed in the outcome, but entering his second year, the former first-rounder made it clear that he has much to offer the Broncos' defense.

Red Murdock | LB

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock (50) in the second quater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year's "Mr. Irrelevant" — the last player taken in the 2026 NFL draft — stormed onto the scene in Atlanta with a team-high eight tackles (four solo). Murdock put together a strong camp, but he really began to build up a head of steam over the last week leading up to the preseason opener.

Alongside Karene Reid, who also played extremely well and tipped the pass that Barron picked off and returned for a touchdown, Murdock received a lot of playing time against the Falcons. The Broncos put a lot on the rookie's plate, and he proved he's ready and able to handle it.

Red Murdock had a very promising debut for the #Broncos.



Play strength to fight through screens and exceptional open-field tackling ability highlight his preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/ahMWDvuKyQ — Andy (@AndyyNFL) August 17, 2026

Of Murdock specifically, Payton said on Monday that he "did a good job," but was overall pleased by what he saw in all of Denver's depth linebackers, including Reid and undrafted rookie Taurean York.

"They got good snaps, valuable snaps, both on defense, and so it was good," Payton said . "It was good exposure for them, part of the process. But we kind of did a lot of things we wanted to accomplish, and so it was good to see those guys get to work."

The Falcons couldn't get anything going offensively, and Murdock played a big part in that, stuffing multiple runs, sniffing out and blowing up screens, and staying with his assignment in coverage. Even when he relinquished a completion in coverage, he was quick to make the tackle to limit the gain.

Standing out in the opener is one thing, but following it up in Game 2 could go a long way toward cementing a spot on the 53-man roster. Behind starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, the Broncos have two linebacker spots open, and right now, Murdock would seem to have a claim on one of them, along with Reid.

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