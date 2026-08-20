10 Broncos With the Most to Gain vs. Packers

The preseason is about evaluating depth. In the Denver Broncos' first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, we got some good insight into our players to watch .

Now, as the Broncos prepare for the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, we're analyzing 10 different players. Let's examine why these Broncos have so much to gain on Friday night.

Calvin Throckmorton | IOL

With Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth out, Throckmorton got the start at center against the Falcons, playing his first-ever snaps at center in the NFL. Throckmorton put together a good game, and adding versatility to where he can play is a bonus.

If he can put together a second good game, he will give himself a significant boost in his chances of making the roster.

Kage Casey | OL

Casey was solid in his first NFL action, but there were some issues, as you’d expect with a rookie. The question is, can he take that game and show improvements in his second game?

It will be interesting to see whether the Broncos move him around the formation or line him up in a different spot, which is something Sean Payton has typically done with his depth linemen.

Tyler Miller | OT

While the Broncos' depth offensive linemen mostly struggled, Miller was one of the few to put together a solid game. The rookie tackle is big, raw, and athletic, and he's shown good technical improvement from college tape to his first NFL game.

Can Miller take another step forward in his second NFL game?

Sai’vion Jones | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones was the seventh defensive lineman to take the field , which is quite telling, but it was only one game. Will he be the seventh one again, or can he work himself into a spot to get out there earlier?

Also, can Jones do more to stand out in Game 2 than he did in his rather forgettable preseason opener?

Tyler Onyedim | DL

While Onyedim saw the field before Jones, the rookie also didn’t have the best game. Onyedim was consistent, but didn’t have those attention-grabbing splash plays.

Onyedim's situation is similar to Jones's: can he work himself into the rotation earlier, and can he stand out more in the second game?

Cody Schrader | RB

Among the depth running backs, Schrader was the one who stood out in Atlanta , while Tyler Badie didn’t do much and Jaleel McLaughlin let his opportunity slip through his fingers. Schrader got a lot of opportunity, signaling he is at the bottom of the depth chart.

However, Schrader has a chance to close the gap for a coveted practice squad spot if he can produce another good game.

Joseph Manjack | WR

Manjack was one of the Broncos' standout depth receivers, but he doesn’t offer returner ability like Cameron Ross and Kolbie Katsis, who also stood out among the depth receivers. Without returner ability, there is more pressure on Manjack to stand out on offense.

Red Murdock | LB

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock (50). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a game for Mr. Irrelevant, as he nearly forced two fumbles, but also stood out positively on special teams and in coverage, which were two concerns for him in his chances to make the roster. Murdock was the second-unit green-dot linebacker, and the second-unit defense didn’t seem to suffer under his stewardship.

If Murdock can stand out again, it would go a long way toward cementing him on the roster, as he has separated from Taurean Tork and Jordan Turner .

Sean Fresch Jr. | CB

Fresch was the Broncos' second-best corner in the preseason opener, and he did alright on special teams. He has a chance to force his way onto the roster with another good game on defense and by showing even more as a returner, which is what made him stand out so much in the UFL.

Reese Taylor | CB

In the preseason opener, Taylor didn’t have a bad game, but it wasn’t a good one either. Without much special teams value, he has a difficult path to the roster, especially for a slot-only corner.

It will be interesting to see whether Taylor can step up and push to stick around on the practice squad, but he is losing ground to other depth corners.

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