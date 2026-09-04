Broncos' Rookie Class: Who Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026?

The Denver Broncos drafted seven players this past spring.

Four of the draft rookies made the Broncos' initial roster out of camp. It was a tough roster to crack, so the rookies who did make the cut earned it.

Of the three rookies the Broncos waived, two were re-signed to the practice squad . Fifth-round tight end Justin Joly was the only exception; he was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins , but the Broncos had hoped to get him back on the practice squad. Nuts.

The question is: of the rookies who made the roster, what will their roles be in 2026? With the regular season rapidly approaching, let's answer that question going rookie by rookie.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

The Broncos' first pick in this draft (Round 3) definitely distinguished himself this summer. Onyedim was one of the best run-defending defensive tackles in the 2026 draft class, and with how adept he is at penetrating the backfield, the Broncos believe he has some untapped pass-rushing potential to boot.

Time will tell whether the pass-rush thing comes to fruition, but Onyedim has already proven he can be an asset upfront against the run. The Broncos kept seven defensive linemen, which means that at least one of them won't dress on game day.

I doubt that one player will be Onyedim, outside of a potential injury. The rookie won't start, but he'll be part of Denver's rotation behind 4-tech defensive ends Zach Allen, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Malcolm Roach.

Out of the gate, the Broncos may be inclined to give veteran Jordan Jackson a few more bites at the rotational apple, but Onyedim is going to see the field. I predict Sai'vion Jones to be the D-line player with the most healthy scratches this season.

Jones just didn't show enough in his second training camp, though the Broncos obviously aren't ready to throw in the towel.

2026 Role: Backup/Rotational

Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman rushes against the Falcons. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The fourth-round rookie has already established himself as a fan favorite. The Broncos didn't play Coleman much in the preseason, treating him like a valuable commodity they wanted to protect from too much unnecessary risk in an exhibition game — like a starter or a prized role player.

What touches Coleman did get were impressive, showcasing his vision, burst, power, and versatility. The Broncos ultimately opted to keep four running backs: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Coleman, and Tyler Badie.

Sean Payton said that the decision on the fourth running back came down to "the kicking game," and Badie was a co-kick returner last season with Marvin Mims Jr. However, the Broncos weren't happy with their kick return game last year, so how much Badie ends up contributing there remains to be seen.

The problem is, the Broncos are unlikely to dress four running backs. So if one guy is going to be a healthy scratch, is it going to be the third guy on the depth chart, like Jaleel McLaughlin last year, or the back whose sole purpose for being on the active roster is his special teams contributions?

If the Broncos opt to dress Badie over Coleman, as they did last year by dressing Badie over McLaughlin, it will be roster mismanagement. If the kicking game somehow takes precendent over playmaking ability and impact on offense, then the Broncos should put Coleman back there to return kicks alongside Mims, just as they did here and there in training camp.

At the very least, the Broncos will need Coleman's power and nose for the end zone in short-yardage situations. Dobbins and Harvey will be the one-two punch, but Coleman can be the counter-jab teams don't see coming. And if, Heaven forbid, Dobbins goes down with another injury, Coleman — not Harvey — has the wherewithal to step in and carry the RB1 load as an early-down runner.

In fact, if the Broncos want to preserve Dobbins and do everything they can to keep him on the field for as many games as possible this year, they'll want to peel off a few of his planned carries and give them to the rookie.

2026 Role: Depth/Potential Starter (Injury Only)

Kage Casey | OL

Kage Casey (78) blocks for Cody Schrader in the preseason finale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-round rookie quietly had an impressive summer. The Broncos played Casey at right and left guard after he spent his entire collegiate career at Boise State as a left tackle.

Casey acquitted himself well, easily making the roster and justifying his draft pedigree. He's the Broncos' future at left guard, but this season, he'll be a backup guard alongside Alex Palczewski.

Having Casey on the roster, though, will allow the Broncos to keep Palczewski specialized as a right-side-only depth piece, where he can back up tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Quinn Meinerz. Then again, considering how much run Casey got at right guard this summer, and how many games Palczewski started at left guard last season, perhaps the Broncos would turn to the rookie first if they needed a depth player to relief Meinerz for any reason (knock on wood).

2026 Role: Depth/Potential Starter (Injury Only)

Dallen Bentley | TE

Adam Trautman works on a drill with Dallen Bentley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seventh-round rookie was the surprise player to make the Broncos' initial roster, beating out Joly and the veteran Lucas Krull. While Casey had a quietly impressive summer, Bentley was just quiet.

But behind closed doors, Bentley impressed the Broncos' coaching staff. It will be interesting to see how many games he dresses for this season, barring injury to one of the tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart.

Bentley is a pass-catching tight end, but he's not super athletic, like Evan Engram or even Joly. However, Bentley has thrown himself into the process of learning to become a competent blocker at the NFL level, and the Broncos rewarded him.

When Caleb Lohner gets healthy (starting the season on injured reserve), it will be interesting to see if the Broncos keep Bentley on the active roster, or if they waive him in hopes of stashing him on the practice squad.

As the second-to-last player drafted this year — the Mr. Irrelevant runner up — I seriously doubt the Broncos would have to worry about Bentley getting claimed off waivers, especially since he didn't catch a pass in the preseason.

2026 Role: Depth

Practice Squad

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock (50). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miles Scott | S

Red Murdock | LB

Brent Austin | CB

Luke Basso | LS

Kolbe Katsis | WR/R

Dane Key | WR

Gavin Ortega | OL

Tyler Miller | OT

Scott and Murdock were both seventh-round picks, and they'll both be the first players the Broncos look to if an injury strikes their respective depth charts. With practice squad elevations being a big part of game-day roster management and strategy nowadays, I expect to see both rookies make an appearance or two this season, even if they're not officially promoted to the active squad.

Among the remaining rookies, all of whom were undrafted, Katsis and Basso are the most likely to garner a game-day elevation. Katsis is a potent returner whom the Broncos could elevate if they opt to dress Coleman and not Badie, while Basso was kept on the practice squad along with veteran long snapper Mitchell Fraboni because (I can only assume) the team plans to use the rookie with an elevation or two.

Ortega and Miller are break-glass-in-case-of-emergency depth options only. The Broncos kept them for developmental purposes because of their upside. Both have the potential to be something in the league if everything comes together in their development.

I was frankly surprised that Denver opted to re-sign Key to the practice squad, but he is a tenacious receiver who's willing to do whatever it takes to help the team, just like his first-team All-Pro brother, Devon Key. That goes a long way with the coaches.

2026 Role: Depth/Potential Game-Day Elevations

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