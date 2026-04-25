Broncos Prep for Post-J.K. Dobbins Life With Day 3 Draft Pick

Despite re-signing presumed starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a two-year extension this offseason, the Denver Broncos took a pragmatic approach to long-term backfield building on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 108th overall pick in round four, the Broncos selected former Washington RB Jonah Coleman.

Coleman is the second player selected by Denver thus far in this year's draft. On Friday, after completing a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the team chose former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim at No. 66 overall.

"I always knew I was meant to be a Denver Bronco. Right after the interview (at the combine), I knew I was going to be a Bronco," Coleman said on conference call after being drafted, per The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

Scouting Report

Coleman (5-8, 220) began his collegiate career at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final two years of eligibility. He tallied a combined 3,892 yards from scrimmage and 37 total touchdowns (34 rushing) across 50 appearances, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

"Team captain and productive three-down back," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Coleman has a clear understanding of run-blocking schemes and protection duties. He knows where blocks are likely to develop and finds those spots. However, he lacks speed as an outside runner and has average burst between the tackles. He’s more of a tackle-slipper than a tackle-breaker, so it’s imperative that Coleman plays at a brisker pace to stay ahead of closing defenders. He projects as a Day 3 option who can compete for a job as a three-down backup."

Coleman initially met with the Broncos during February's Scouting Combine and also conducted an official top-30 visit with the organization earlier this month.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) is stopped short of the goal line by Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield (0) in the first half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fit with Broncos

Coleman likely won't supplant Dobbins as a starter amid his rookie season, and he probably won't unseat sophomore RB R.J. Harvey as the primary third-down, pass-catching back. Those two are essentially locked in to their respective roles.

However, the California native is a good bet to leapfrog the likes of Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin on Denver's offseason depth chart, and should see the field at infrequent points in 2026 as the team continues supplementing franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

"Being a Bronco was ... the perfect situation for me," Coleman said on conference call.

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