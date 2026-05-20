Broncos Down to One Unsigned Player from 2026 Draft Class

And then there was one.

The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey have signed their respective four-year rookie contracts.

As part of the NFL wage system, Coleman will earn roughly $5.61 million over the life of his deal, which includes a $1.234 million signing bonus, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis. Casey will take home about $5.58 million, with a $1.198 million signing bonus.

The team previously agreed to terms with fifth-round tight end Justin Joly as well as its trio of seventh-round selections, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley, and inside linebacker Red Murdock.

Third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim is the lone member of Denver's draft class yet to put pen to paper.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Explaining the "Holdup" with Onyedim

Prior to Coleman and Casey inking their contracts, the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported on a negotiating conflict that could still be plaguing the Onyedim discussions, despite him being chosen a round earlier than the aforementioned.

"Sources said the contract holdups of Coleman and Casey have to do with injury splits, something that also is going on with other fourth-round picks," Tomasson wrote on May 7. "Under some contracts, players on injured reserve get only half their salaries paid. However, players taken in the fourth round in recent years have signed with injury protections that include two years of full pay. Some teams are looking to cut that to one year, and that has been involved in negotiations with Coleman and Casey."

Under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, third-round picks are subject to offset language in their pacts that some players want flexibility with. Ultimately, these hangups are almost always resolved prior to training camp, let alone the regular season.

When under contract, Onyedim is expected to fill a crucial role in helping replace former starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who departed Denver in free agency. Onyedim will likely split duties with sophomore DE Sai'vion Jones and returning vet Enyi Uwazurike.

“Definitely when we’re taking a player in that spot, we discuss vision all the time. Yes, absolutely. They’re going to come in [and] earn their place," general manager George Paton said after the draft. "We go through this all the time. After the read, Broncos’ vision Year 1. It was positive, not only with the scouts, but with the coaches as well.”

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