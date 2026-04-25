Broncos Draft DL Tyler Onyedim: What Fans Need to Know

The Denver Broncos traded back and out of Round 2 on Friday, moving to pick No. 66 overall in a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos also received Buffalo's pick No. 182 .

With pick No. 66, the Broncos selected Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim . He wasn't a name many Broncos fans expected to hear as the team's first pick in this draft.

But what caliber of player are the Broncos getting? Here's my scouting report for Onyedim, written before the 2026 NFL draft began.

Size

Onyedim is a 6-foot-3-1/2, 292-pound interior defender. He has 34-1/8-inch arms and and 10-1/8-inch hands.

Background

After four years at Iowa State, Onyedim transferred to Texas A&M for his senior season. He'll turn 23 years old in May.

Stats

Onyedim's transfer paid off, as he proved to be an ascending player. In 2025, he posted a career-high 48 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for a loss.

Pros

Physically, Onyedim is ready for the NFL with great size, length, build, power, and strength. As an athlete, he's more than good enough.

Onyedim has the versatility to align in multiple spots on the defensive front in both odd and even looks, and to play on both the strong and weak sides of the formation. His first step is quick, and he can turn that initial explosive step into drive-generating power.

Onyedim has great range, thanks to his athleticism, to work sideline-to-sideline and stick with the flow of the play. He also has one of the best spin moves among this class of defensive linemen, which is technically sound and keeps him compact and ready to explode out of it. He also has the power to toss blockers and to work edge-to-edge against them.

Cons

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Onyedim's power is in the upper body. His lower body needs to find that power and anchor at the point of attack.

Onyedim can make up for it by improving his run-defense moves, which seem to be underdeveloped. Quicker blockers in zone schemes can cut him off on the angle and take him out of the play.

Onyedim's technique is sound, but some of the elements are behind. His run defense moves are the biggest technical issues, but his hand technique is extremely inconsistent.

There are times his hands are great, while at other times, they're a complete mess, so his NFL coaches will need to get that consistency out of him.

How He Fits

In both the scheme and the personnel, Onyedim is a great fit for the Broncos to compete with Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and Jordan Jackson for a roster spot in 2026, with a shot at a bigger role in 2027.

Onyedim is an upgrade over Jackson immediately, and he could even bigger impact in 2028 if he continues to be an ascending player, as he was through his college career.

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