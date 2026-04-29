Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a successful "follow-up cleanup" procedure on his ankle during his "scheduled recheck" with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The procedure was "anticipated," per Rapoport, and while Denver is likely to take a conservative approach to his participation in the offseason workout program, "Nix continues to make strong progress in his recovery and remains firmly on track to be ready for the start of training camp."

Nix is three months removed from fracturing his ankle amid the Broncos' upset over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. He underwent corrective surgery shortly thereafter and was slated to be sidelined for roughly 12 weeks.

Speaking in March, general manager George Paton asserted that Nix is "ahead of schedule" in his rehabilitation process and that "he'll be ready" for Organized Team Activities, which begin in June.

During last week's NFL Draft, Broncos head coach Sean Payton remarked that "we're excited about his progress" — and there's "nothing to report" beyond such.

"He had a recheck that was scheduled. He’s doing great," Payton said on April 25. "We’re excited about his progress. Nothing to report. These guys will be coming in here. He’s here. A number of these guys are coming in the building. Guys will be working on Monday [May 4] and then probably more of a team meeting next week. Then certainly you’ve seen the schedule. Probably in the prior two years, we would have been out on the field and you guys would have been out there with us in May. It’s kicked back a little, so that will take place in June.”

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Could Be Forced Into QB Move

Coincidentally (or not), Rapoport's reporting of Nix's cleanup procedure came hours after The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson noted the club is "looking to bring in a veteran QB as a tryout player" for their upcoming rookie minicamp, "because they want a good arm to throw those [three] days to their rookies."

"Their three quarterbacks, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, obviously aren't eligible for rookie minicamp," Tomasson correctly pointed out.

Perhaps, if Nix is mothballed until training camp, whatever veteran signee the Broncos settle on will hang around for the summer, competing with Stidham and Ehlinger for the second- and third-string jobs, respectively.

Current free-agent options include Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Cooper Rush, and several former Broncos signal-callers such as Russell Wilson, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien.

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