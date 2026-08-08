Broncos Sign Cornerback, Release CB During Training Camp

Following a series of roster moves Friday, the Denver Broncos continued tweaking their roster on Saturday.

Per beat reporter Parker Gabriel, the Broncos have signed cornerback Ricardo Hallman and released CB Sam Webb in a corresponding transaction.

An undrafted rookie, Hallman entered the league after five collegiate seasons at Wisconsin, for whom he totaled 73 solo tackles, 17 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound defender drew pre-draft comparisons to current Pittsburgh Steelers CB Asante Samuel Jr., and was assigned a fourth-round grade, via Bleacher Report.

"Overall, Hallman is a competitive, technically proficient cornerback with the tools to develop into a solid contributor at the next level," BR NFL scout Cory Giddings wrote. "His ball skills, footwork, and coverage awareness give him a strong foundation, though his size and tackling consistency remain areas for improvement. He projects as a potential role player in a nickel or outside corner role, depending on the system. With refinement in his tackling and increased experience in physical matchups, Hallman could emerge as a reliable defender in the NFL."

Webb joined the Broncos in late July and had been participating in training camp prior to being served his walking papers.

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means

Similar to any signing this time of year, it's more likely that Hallman will merely be a camp body for Denver as they approach this month's 53-man roster cutdown deadline. That's about the same as Webb, whose spot he took, was shaping up as.

Hallman also has the unenviable task of finding his way in a loaded Broncos cornerback unit featuring Patrick Surtain, Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, Jahdae Barron, and Kris Abrams-Draine. Moss, in particular, has been among the biggest winners of camp while he eyes a new contract.

“I think there’s a little grit and toughness," Payton said of Moss on Thursday. "He can bury the last play. He knows he’s going to get a lot of traffic and attention. Yes, I like his toughness. I think it’s a tough position to play, and he doesn’t back down at all from that, his confidence doesn’t wane. That’s a really good trait.”

However, Hallman presumably put enough on tape to warrant a look. If he lasts through the preseason, he'll at minimum have an opportunity to secure a spot on the practice squad, competing with the likes of Brent Austin and Reece Taylor.

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