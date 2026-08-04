Broncos Unveil Updated 'Master Plan' for New Stadium

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday revealed an updated "master plan" for its new, state-of-the-art stadium in Burnham Yard that's expected to open in 2031.

Per the team's official website, which shared renderings of the plans, "the new site layout ... features four distinct neighborhood districts: the North End, Village Center, Turntable and South End."

"The organization released before-and-after street-level imagery of Osage Station Park, Village Center, The Mile High Line and Turntable Green."

Burnham Yard will become a vibrant, year-round destination where neighbors and fans feel at home.



The development will reconnect people and places through dynamic public spaces, diverse housing, modern workplaces and year-round experiences to support long-term economic and… pic.twitter.com/RFBomeTacD — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 4, 2026

The Burnham Yard stadium is a multi-billion-dollar venture serving as a year-round destination for football fans and non-fans alike, featuring attractions, amenities, and entertainment. It's anticipated to be a 100-acre hub for the city of Denver.

Construction was speculated to begin in early 2027 in order to meet the 2031 opening timeline. Broncos president Damani Leech, entering his fifth year with the organization, recently spoke on all that's been accomplished regarding the new stadium — and all that still needs to be done.

“Yes, it’s hard to believe. It’s been almost a year since we announced Burnham Yard as our preferred site. It remains our preferred site. We’re laser focused on delivering it by 2031," Leech told reporters on Aug. 1. "It’s been a great effort by ownership, ourselves, the staff, the city. I’ve got to be honest, I wish we were further along in some areas than we are now. I think areas where we do control, particularly real estate, you mentioned Burnham Yard, real estate, engaging with the community, we’ve done site tours of the location, the design of the stadium continues to evolve, the master plan continues to evolve. All of those things are moving along really, really well, but we also understand that we can’t do this alone. There are certain things we don’t control. I think as an example, the community benefits process is something that we can’t control. We’ve had a lot of initial great discussions with community representatives. More recently here, it’s been on more of a staff level. We’re eager to engage with those community members directly, understand what they’re looking for, what needs and interests they have on the development. Things like that, we have to continue to progress. We said many months ago, this is an ambitious timeline, so for that to happen, we need everybody to be involved. We can’t do it alone in order to get to 2031.”

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; An view outside the stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Plan of Attack?

The Broncos may be in full training camp swing, but the higher-ups remain focused on ensuring the club's future home comes along as scheduled.

According to the Denver Post's Luca Evans, the initial part of that plan is to begin work on the "Village Center," which will take place in the "first development phase." Evans also provided renderings of what the proposed area would look like.

Some Village Center updated renderings, courtesy of the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/CBOpsYHPnB — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 4, 2026

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!