Bo Nix's Throwing Coach Makes Powerful Franchise QB Declaration

After nearly 10 years of wandering the quarterback desert, the Denver Broncos finally got their guy.

Bo Nix has become the Broncos' franchise quarterback in two short years. That fact is clear as day; unless you're inclined to split hairs on Jay Cutler's brief tenure in Denver, Nix is the first franchise quarterback the Broncos have actually drafted in the modern era.

Every move the Broncos have made over the past three offseasons has been designed to build the nest around Nix. The plan has paid dividends, as Denver has won 24 regular-season games with Nix, wrested back the division crown from the Kansas City Chiefs, and earned the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

It boggles the mind how far this team has come since Nix was drafted in the first round in 2024. In Nix's second year, the Broncos hosted the AFC championship game. Three years prior, Denver was a five-win team.

Alas, the Broncos had to play that game without Nix, and we all know what happened. However, the AFC title game cast into stark relief just how crucial Nix is to the Broncos' Super Bowl ambitions.

Quite literally, the Broncos will go only so far as Nix can take them. It's a lot of pressure for a third-year quarterback to shoulder, especially coming off a serious ankle injury.

Aware of the Stakes

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) speaks to the media following mini camp drills at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Neill, Nix's private throwing coach at QB Country in Birmingham, Alabama, believes the Broncos' quarterback understands his importance to his team and is uniquely qualified to lead the franchise.

“He’s very aware of the stakes, and the sacrifice, and the responsibility that comes with all the things they’re doing,” Neill told Luca Evans of The Denver Post earlier this month . “And I would say not only is he aware of it, but he’s built for it. Like, he’s frickin’ built for it. And he knows he is. He’s built to be a franchise quarterback, and he doesn’t take that lightly.”

We know Nix doesn't take his responsibilities and committment to the Broncos lightly. He gives his all and leaves everything he's got out on the field, which was a big reason why his ankle fracture in the divisional round of the playoffs last January was so heartbreaking.

Nix worked hard and he and the Broncos overcame so many obstacles, and defied so many odds, to earn the chance to host the AFC championship game. And in one play, it was ripped away from him and the team.

Sean Payton tried to put a smiley face on the proceedings after the shock of Nix's injury began to wear off, pushing Jarrett Stidham to the fore, and saying all the right things about his No. 2 quarterback . But what else was Payton supposed to say?

Let's face it: The Broncos would have won that game against the New England Patriots if they had Nix. I mean, the Broncos almost prevailed with Stidham under center. Imagine if Nix was the guy for 60 minutes.

Alas, we'll never know what might have been if Nix didn't suffer his ankle injury on the third-to-last play of the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. But there's plenty of time yet for Nix and company to make up for lost time.

The Injury/Recovery

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big question surrounding Nix and the Broncos entering Year 3 is the health of his surgically repaired ankle. After rehabbing for several months this offseason, he opted to go back under the knife in June for a clean-up procedure to address some painful bone spurs that had formed during his healing process.

That clean-up procedure was a setback because it altered Nix's return timetable , but not by much. He didn't participate in the Broncos' voluntary OTA practices, though he did do the walkthrough sessions that the media didn't get to see.

In mandatory minicamp, Nix was out there for individual drills on Day 1 , and he did a little 7-on-7 team stuff on Day 2 . The Broncos said in mid-June that Nix being a full go by training camp was very much on schedule.

Some people question that right ankle, especially because it's the third time Nix has fractured it. It's a fair concern, all things considered, but Nix sounded very confident in his recovery back in June.

Will Nix fully trust that ankle when the cleats hit the grass in September? After all, one of Nix's superpowers is his mobility and penchant for making the off-schedule play.

“I honestly think he trusts it,” Neill told The Post. “He trusts his body. He trusts the work that he’s done. And I don’t see it affecting him really at all, to be honest with you.”

The Takeaway

It would be a bit of a surprise if the Broncos don't take a somewhat cautious approach with Nix initially in training camp — some kind of rep count.

So long as Nix gets as many of his reps with the first-team as possible, the Broncos will be in good shape. Payton said that he plans to once again play the starters in the preseason, but will Nix be included? Time will tell.

Nix fully understands his place with the Broncos. He is the fulcrum upon which all of Denver's maneuvers rest. He doesn't take that for granted.

The Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, with an upgraded receiving corps that now features the speedster Jaylen Waddle. As talented and deep as the Broncos' roster is, and as experienced as the coaching staff may be, without Nix, it all falls apart.

With Nix, the Broncos are bona fide Super Bowl contenders. And that's what this team will be aiming for when training camp kicks off this week at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

The veterans report on Tuesday, July 28. My bet is that Nix is already in the building.

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