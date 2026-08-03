Broncos Camp Day 3: Five Biggest Takeaways | Winners and Losers

The ramp-up continued at Denver Broncos training camp on Monday.

For this first time this summer, the Broncos donned pads, which amped up the intensity a few notches. That came with some costs, as we'll talk about shortly.

Once again, though, fans thronged the covered bleachers at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit, and the players continued to feed off their energy. It was another spirited practice, so let's get to the news and notes, my takeaways, and highlight the biggest winners and losers of Day 3 of Broncos camp.

Jarrett Stidham Gets First Crack at Second-Team

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) warm up during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Saturday's practice, Sam Ehlinger began the day with the second-team offense , raising some eyebrows around the Mile High City. Sean Payton played it down as a "nothing to see here" situation.

Cut to Monday, and it was Stidham staring with the twos once again. If this is a true open competition for the Broncos' QB2 job, this probably won't be the last time we see Stidham and Ehlinger swap with the twos and threes.

The true separation will come in the preseason games.

Big Day For Riley Moss

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss catches a pass during training camp practice. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Moss's excellent training camp continued on Day 3. He had multiple pass break-ups during team periods — 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 — but his biggest moment came on a free play for the offense.

In a jump-ball situation, Courtland Sutton almost always comes out on top, but not today. Moss skied up over him to haul in a spectacular interception that sparked the Broncos' defense, as noted by DNVR 's Zac Stevens .

Moss continues to send a message to the Broncos' front office that he's not going anywhere and deserves to be extended as a member of this team's core and culture. August just happens to be GM George Paton's favorite month for extensions, for what it's worth.

Moss and Patrick Surtain II are poised to repeat as one of the NFL's best duos at boundary cornerback.

Pat Bryant's Momentum Keeps Growing

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant has also had a great start to camp. Day 3 was emblematic of the second-year pro's mission to take a big leap forward.

Bryant made several nice plays, including an impressive back-shoulder catch (Stevens) from Bo Nix with Moss in tight coverage. Bryant's connection with Nix appears to be strong.

If Bryant can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for him in this offense. The Broncos may not have an official No. 3 receiver, just because of how Payton and new offensive coordinator Davis Webb rotate receiver packages relative to the matchups, but if we're talking about depth chart pecking order, Bryant is making a strong bid to be the next guy after Sutton and Jaylen Waddle.

Bryant's upward trend began late last season , so it's good to seem him continuing that trajectory.

Tyler Onyedim Steps Forward

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (98) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the pads going on for the first time, you hope to start getting a better read on the trench players on both sides of the ball. It's a defensive lineman's opportunity to shine, and the rookie third-rounder capitalized on it on Day 3, carpe diem.

Onyedim made a nice play during team period to blow up a Tyler Badie run in the backfield, as KOARadio 's Ryan Edwards observed . Onyedim is already known as a well-developed run defender , so this is exactly what the Broncos hoped to see.

Injury Watch

Denver Broncos running backs coach Zach Strief works out with center Luke Wattenberg (60) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-team center Luke Wattenberg exited practice in pain with an apparent injury. Afterward, Payton said Wattenberg " will be fine ," but considering his injury history, it's a bit of a concern.

Alex Forsyth took over the first-team reps at center for Wattenberg. After practice, Payton gushed about the "old soul" Forsyth, complimenting him as "super savvy" and "one of the smarter guys" in the Broncos' O-line room.

The first padded practice may have had another minor casualty in the form of outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman. The third-year pro spent team period on the side field with trainers, and The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson spotted a wrap on Tillman's leg.

Tight end Caleb Lohner once again did not practice. He's yet to make an appearance in training camp.

Now for some good news: fourth-year linebacker Drew Sanders returned to the practice field. He was back out there working with the outside linebackers, after missing the preceding three practices.

Day 3's Biggest Winners

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during practice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taurean York | LB

Riley Moss | CB

Ja’Quan McMillian | CB

RJ Harvey | RB

Hakeem Butler | WR

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Tyler Onyedim | DL

Pat Bryant | WR

York made a noteworthy play on Monday, knifing through blockers to get a stuff on running back Cody Schrader ( Stevens ). Harvey had some big runs on Day 3; he's looking primed for a big Year 2.

Butler's trend for making plays downfield continued . If he keeps it up, he could force his way into the coaches' conversation , especially if it translates in the preseason.

Elliss has looked like a man possessed this summer, including on Day 3. It's clear why the Broncos pumped the brakes on the notion of moving this "ascending" player to a different position (inside linebacker).

McMillian had some nice pass break-ups on Day 3. He and Moss continue to make plays in practice.

Day 3's Losers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) pulls in a pass during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahdae Barron | CB

Troy Franklin | WR

Luke Wattenberg | C

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Barron's play has been good, so don't interpret his inclusion under the 'Losers' column as if he's struggling. He's not; it's just that the guys ahead of him are outplaying him and finding ways to stand out.

The hope was that Barron would take a step forward in Year 2 and perhaps put pressure on Moss or McMillian for a starting job, which would clarify things potentially for the front office. That hasn't happened (yet), but there's plenty of time left in camp. Again, Barron hasn't performed poorly. He's been fine, but it might be time to temper expectations of him leapfrogging anyone in the starting lineup by the end of camp.

Also, Barron has played a lot of nickel and dime, which has caused some folks to misinterpret his alignment as that of a safety. Payton clarified that following Monday's practice.

"He's playing nickel. He's playing corner," Payton said of Barron. "And then when we get into dime, he replaces the 'backer. So he's doing really good."

As for Franklin, he simply isn't getting the same volume of looks as the guys around him, especially Bryant on Monday and Marvin Mims Jr. last week . That's a problem if Franklin wants to prevent Waddle's arrival from pushing him any farther down the depth chart than No. 3. Remember, Franklin was Denver's No. 2 receiver last year.

Wattenberg and Tillman land on the 'Losers' column simply because they were injured. Both players have looked good this summer, though, so let's hope they get back on the field soon.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!