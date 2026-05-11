Caleb Lohner Turned Down Opportunities to Leave Broncos Practice Squad

Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner finds himself in a crowded tight end room all of a sudden, after draft picks Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley were added to the mix. After being drafted in Round 7 last season, Lohner has spent a year transitioning from a raw prospect with a basketball background into a pro tight end, but he has made serious progress, according to head coach Sean Payton .

Lohner's raw athletic ability stands out. He's 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, but he's now competing with two rookies, including Joly, a fifth-rounder out of N.C. State. Payton wasn't the only one impressed by Lohner's display this weekend at Broncos rookie minicamp .

"Super, uber-athletic," Joly said of Lohner on Saturday via The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "He can jump out [of] the sky. Fast, quick-twitch. It was great, all the tight ends, we get to learn from him, just asking as many questions as possible."

While Lohner was learning on the Broncos' practice squad last year, he contributed on the scout team as a tight end and as a makeshift edge rusher to mimic opponents and various in-game scenarios. He only lined up on the edge in practice to help give the starters and coaches certain looks in preparation for that week's opponent.

Perhaps filling two roles on the practice field prompted Payton to call the 25-year-old up from the practice squad for the Broncos' critical playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, even though Lohner was ultimately a gameday inactive. He got the playoff paycheck, though.

Speaking the Super Bowl into Existence

Denver Broncos rookie tight end Caleb Lohner catches a pass at rookie minicamp on Friday, May 9, at Broncos Park, Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Furthermore, several other teams came sniffing around the potential Jimmy Graham-esque lump of clay Payton and the Broncos have been sculpting, but Lohner didn't really need his arm twisted too much to stick around.

"It was in the works but I told them don't even bother, I want to be here," Lohner said of outside teams' interest, via 9NEWS ' Mike Klis . "You've got a veteran coach here [Payton]. I was in his offensive system for almost a full year. Plus, I didn't want to leave a team that was going for the Super Bowl and is going for the Super Bowl. Everyone in here all have the same goal. Win the Super Bowl. That's what you play for, I didn't want to leave that."

Sticking around under the savvy guidance of Payton checks an important box for Lohner. It illustrates how smart Lohner is: he was determined not to throw away a year of learning and growth just to head off elsewhere.

Year 2 will provide additional challenges for Lohner in terms of the young rookies who will now be vying for reps at the tight end spot, but veteran Evan Engram is in a contract year, which could really open things up in 2027.

The Broncos' approach to restocking their tight end room has raised a few critical eyebrows here and there, but the move toward adding more youth and athletic elements has the potential to yield high-value results over the long haul.

Lohner is a ways off from being a finished product at his position, but the Broncos were down to play the long game when they drafted him out of Utah. Lohner has joined with wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to unashamedly insert the words " Super Bowl " into the Broncos conversation.

There's some serious buzz coming from Dove Valley right now.

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