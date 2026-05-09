Marvin Mims Jr.’s Latest Remarks Spark Questions About His Future

The Denver Broncos have been back in the building for the past five days. The veterans reported for Phase 1 of the offseason training program this past Monday, and for the remainder of May, the players will focus on strength and conditioning and team meetings, with the rookies participating in minicamp this weekend.

It's the first time all the players have been together since the Broncos' disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, so they're catching up with each other, and getting to know some of the newer faces, like veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and others.

We've analyzed what the Waddle trade means for Broncos fourth-year wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., and how he fits into the offense moving forward. We've also speculated on when/if the Broncos will extend Mims, because he's entering a contract year.

Along with fellow Broncos receiver Pat Bryant, Mims was at Kaiser Elementary in Denver on Friday, handing out shoes to kids, giving us a chance to hear from them. On the subject of a possible extension, Mims revealed that he's yet to have any discussions with the Broncos, though he didn't rule out the possibility of his agent having already made contact.

"Not really," Mims told reporters, including Denver Sports ' Andrew Mason . "I mean, it's been weird because... So I've been basically just showing up every day. Really, talks and discussions, personally, I haven't had [them]. Maybe with my agent."

Focused on Where His Feet Are

Right now, Mims is focused on controlling the controllables. He's seen how the business side of the NFL shakes out, big names coming and going, and as much as he's learned from some of those teammates, he's focused on the here-and-now.

Mims wants to enjoy his time with the Broncos for as long as possible. Hint, hint.

"For me, it's just being where my feet are. Being here for three years, going into Year 4, I feel like I've been here, seen a lot of guys leave, in and out of the door," Mims said. "I've been around great vets. I've been around Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons, so I've seen how quickly this franchise can change, how quickly the business can happen, so for me personally, I don't know what can happen. We'll see within the next year. But I know one thing: I want to enjoy being a Denver Bronco as long as I can. I'm not really thinking about what's next."

Ready to Answer the Call

Mims believes the Broncos have "a really good chance" at achieving their Super Bowl goals this year. He wants to do his part to make that happen by being reliable when his number is called.

"For me, it's just answering the door when the bell's rung. I feel like I've done that pretty well the past three years," Mims said. "So I think we all want to take that next step, this next year, and then we're going to need people who are willing to be selfless, and put their best foot forward, no matter what it looks like, and try and get us back to that same level."

A Proven Playmaker

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When the Broncos have called Mims's number, he has answered. He was the first draft pick of the Sean Payton era, landing in Denver via the University of Oklahoma in Round 2 back in 2023.

Mims earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons, joining Von Miller as the only Broncos to ever achieve that in their first two years. Mims hasn't been as involved in the offense as he obviously would like to be, though.

Payton has chalked that up to the Broncos' logjam at wide receiver. That log was only jammed further by the addition of Waddle this offseason, which is why Mims has expressed uncertainty about how and where he fits in this year on offense.

However, when the Broncos have needed him, Mims has answered. He came up big down the stretch in the Broncos' 2024 campaign, which was crucial to snapping the team's playoff drought.

Last season, Mims had career-low numbers as a receiver, but when the playoffs rolled around, he once again came up huge for the Broncos. With Bryant and Troy Franklin going down with injuries, Mims — not Courtland Sutton — led the team in receiving during the Broncos' playoff run.

Mims made some huge plays in critical moments, showcasing his explosive playmaking ability, as well as the impossible-to-coach clutch gene. Hopefully, the way he punctuated the 2025 season will not only give him some momentum going into Year 4 but also help show the Broncos' decision-makers how important he is and can be to this team.

"I mean, this year, the team we have and the reps that we have, how far we went last year, we're all expecting a Super Bowl this year. We want to go far," Mims said. "So I'm going to do my best to help this team win."

Extension Season is Coming

The Broncos just took care of some crucial business, extending GM George Paton with a five-year deal that will keep him in the front office through the 2030 season. With that bit of housekeeping done, perhaps the focus will soon turn toward the team's contract-year veterans and figuring out how to keep as many of them around as possible.

Mims has to be near the top of that priority list . He was drafted and developed by this team, and there are few playmakers in the NFL as dynamic and explosive as he is. The cherry on top is the elite returner value he brings on special teams.

Mims said it's been "weird" at Broncos HQ, though he didn't really explain what he meant. However, when it comes to player extensions, based on his five-year run as general manager, Paton doesn't start getting deals done until July/August.

Sometimes, a summer-time deal is too soon, because Paton is either juggling other priorities, or the Broncos want to see more from the player. In some of those instances, Paton will get an extension done during the season, just like he did last fall with center Luke Wattenberg, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, and kicker Wil Lutz, as well as left tackle Garett Bolles the year prior.

The Takeaway

Mims has a great mindset right now, and if he can continue to cultivate that, and stick to his plan to stay in the present, be a good teammate, and stand up when the Broncos call his number, it's probably only a matter of time before Paton gets one of the team's best homegrown players re-signed.

"Mostly, just having my feet in the moment, just enjoying what's coming, and this team, and I think that, like I said earlier, we have a really good chance to do special things this year, so I want to do that, have fun, and just enjoy it," Mims said. "And then after the season, or during the season, we'll see what happens."

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