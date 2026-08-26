Davis Webb Hints at Broncos' Plan to Unleash Jaylen Waddle Everywhere

Don't get too hung up on which position Jaylen Waddle is going to play for the Denver Broncos.

"He's going to play everywhere," Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb said on Tuesday. "He's really, really good. He's going to play everything but O-line, so he'll move around."

That's a hallmark of the Sean Payton offense dating back to New Orleans, which Webb is building upon as a first-time offensive coordinator. There's always an X-receiver, a Z, and a slot on a given play, but the personnel at those respective spots often rotates.

There may be one slight exception, and that's Courtland Sutton, who has been Denver's X-receiver dating back nearly a decade, though he will sometimes move to other spots. Waddle, though, is going to always be on the move, making it difficult for opponents to get a bead on him.

In the Broncos' second preseason game, Waddle made his debut in front of the Mile High faithful. He was absolutely blown away by the fan attendance and enthusiasm for a preseason game, likening it to a college football atmosphere. Coming from the Miami Dolphins, whose fans are a bit more fickle and not nearly as dedicated, his first experience at Mile High left quite the impression on him.

"It was cool to see his response to the fans, his response to the end zone, with the posters going up, Miles on the scoreboard," Webb said of Waddle. "He was in awe. So, I'm glad he got to experience that before we get going."

On the Broncos' opening drive against the Green Bay Packers, Waddle caught a Bo Nix pass down the right seam on a 3rd-&-5, which saw him turn on the jets and cross midfield for a gain of 35 yards. How's that for making a first impression on Broncos Country ?

Waddle blew right past Packers safety Xavier McKinney, who simply could not keep up with the new Broncos receiver's speed. McKinney is a two-time All-Pro and has earned that accolade in each of the past two seasons for Green Bay, but his 4.6-speed was no match for Waddle.

"Yeah, I'm glad he got an explosive. I'm glad he got a touch early in the first drive." Webb said of Waddle. "That was definitely the goal going into the game. They played man-to-man, and he got Xavier, which I can say that because he's an old teammate. So, that was fun."

That speed after the catch is scary. Jaylen Waddle, it's gonna be a GREAT year! pic.twitter.com/T1btl9VaVJ — Mile High Huddle (@MileHighHuddle) August 22, 2026

As a quarterback for the New York Giants, Webb was McKinney's teammate in 2022. That was Webb's final season as a player, and after starting the season finale for the Giants, he joined Payton's coaching staff in Denver three short weeks later, saying goodbye to his playing career.

What Comes Next

Jaylen Waddle turns on the jets against Green Bay. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's going to be fun seeing Webb and Payton's vision for Waddle fully realized in the regular season. Right now, the Broncos aren't trying to show the NFL too much, but when the regular season rolls around in about two-and-a-half weeks, the gloves will come off.

The Broncos open the regular season on the road at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Waddle will get another opportunity to soak in the Mile High vibes on Friday night in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings .

It's unclear whether Nix and Waddle will play on Friday night, or what the plan is for the starters. After what we saw last week, though, I don't see much upside in exposing them to the vagaries of another exhibition game.

Nix and Waddle looked good. The Broncos' first-team offense was excellent, even without starting running back J.K. Dobbins on the field.

Let the twos and the threes get the shine in preseason Game 3, and allow the starters to set their minds to the Chiefs on September 14 on Monday Night Football. We'll see what Payton ultimately decides, but I've seen enough of Nix, Waddle, and the starters to know they're ready for meaningful football.

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