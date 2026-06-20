Denver Broncos Roster Breakdown: Offensive Tackles—Anchored by Veterans

The Denver Broncos are returning their starting offensive tackles from the past few seasons, as well as their backups. This position group is the same as before, but it is still worth digging into.

The offseason training program is in the books, but we're continuing to break down the Broncos' position groups. Today, it's the offensive tackles.

Starters

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) reacts before the start of mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey

Both Bolles and McGlinchey remain the Broncos' starters. Bolles is the longest-tenured Bronco on the roster and has been their starting left tackle since he was drafted 20th overall in 2017. The past two seasons have been the best of his career, and 2025 was undoubtedly the top of the mountain.

However, the question with Bolles is whether he can maintain that level of play again this year. He enters his age-34 season.

McGlinchey has been a solid tackle for the Broncos, but between him and Bolles, he has been the weaker link. There have been some great games from McGlinchey, but the consistency hasn’t been there, keeping him from being one of the NFL's best right tackles.

As with Bolles, there is a risk that McGlinchey’s play will drop off with age (31), and he also has an injury history.

Backup

Denver Broncos tackle Frank Crum (73) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Frank Crum

Sean Payton looks at backups as a swing tackle, a backup left-side (tackle-guard), and a backup right-side player for maximum versatility. The two backup side players will be included when we break down the guards, leaving Frank Crum as the sole backup swing tackle.

Crum did play a handful of snaps in 2025 when Bolles left for a short time with an injury. While the sample size was small, Crum looked more than capable of filling in at left tackle.

Since his rookie preseason action, Crum looks like a completely different player, and credit should go to the Broncos' position coaches for his development.

The Others

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Matt Peart (79) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Matt Peart and Tyler Miller

Denver’s other two tackles are the veteran Peart and undrafted rookie Miller. Peart did get a start at left guard in 2025 and was the Broncos' swing left-side player, but a handful of snaps into his first game as a starter, he tore his ACL.

While Peart finished the game, that was the end of his 2025 season. He seems to be a long shot to stick in Denver this year, either on the practice squad or on the roster, even though he restructured his contract in the offseason.

Miller is an interesting one, as he fits the mold of what the Broncos have done the last few years. He has the size and athleticism, but is a very raw player.

The Broncos have looked at keeping those players around, with at least on the practice squad, to see if they can develop them into a possible starter. His preseason action will be the deciding factor in whether he makes the Broncos' practice squad.

The Takeaway

Obviously, the Broncos want to stay healthy here so they can roll with Bolles and McGlinchey for the season. While Crum has shown improvement, the sample size is still small. You hope the Broncos don't have to rely on him for a serious amount of time.

If these top two tackles suffer injuries (knock on wood), the Broncos could be in real danger of their tackles falling apart, as their depth is extremely questionable.

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