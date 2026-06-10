Breaking Down LT Garett Bolles' Broncos Future—Built to Last

The Denver Broncos have a lot of money invested in the offensive line, with Bo Nix being on an inexpensive draft-pick contract. But as it nears time to give Nix an extension, the question is how much the Broncos can afford to continue to invest in the O-line.

We've previously talked about three of the offensive linemen. Left guard Ben Powers is most likely departing in free agency in 2027, while right tackle Mike McGlinchey could be gone in 2028 , and right guard Quinn Meinerz is a potential extension candidate if he keeps playing well.

Now we come to another offensive lineman — left tackle Garett Bolles — whose deal will expire after the 2028 season. What exactly does the future hold for Bolles?

Let's examine his contract status and what it means for the future.

Contract Status

Bolles has a $16.935 million option bonus due September 1, along with a $2.3 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus. Should his option be exercised, his cap number for 2026 will be $8.452 million. His 2026 money is fully guaranteed.

In 2027, Bolles is due a $21.735 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus. That money is not guaranteed. His cap charge will be $27.877 million.

In 2028, Bolles is due a $19.735 million base salary and a $765K per-game roster bonus. Again, that money is not guaranteed. His cap charge will be $25.887 million.

Bolles has three void years in his contract for cap purposes. If his 2026 option bonus is exercised as expected, and the Broncos make no changes to his contract in the future, the team would take a $6.022 million dead-money charge if Bolles isn't extended.

Future Outlook

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bolles' status for 2026 isn't in question, but 2027 represents the first year the Broncos can get out of his contract if necessary. However, that's only going to happen if Bolles doesn't play well in 2026.

The thing is, the Broncos can afford to keep Bolles through 2028 as long as he continues to play well. While the Broncos will likely need to part ways with Powers in 2027 and McGlinchey in 2028, they should still be able to keep Bolles without having to rework his deal.

If Bolles plays at a high level in 2026, the Broncos might consider a restructure of his contract to gain additional cap space. The only thing they would have to watch is how much they restructure, because that would add to the dead money the Broncos would be left with once his deal expires.

Whether Bolles is kept beyond 2028 is another question. He will be 37 years old in 2029 and that might be when the Broncos allow him to leave. That will be particularly true if the Broncos do a good job of finding offensive tackles through the draft who can replace him.

There's an outside chance the Broncos could keep Bolles on a short-term deal because quality offensive tackles can play for many years in the NFL. But the Broncos would need to have younger, cheaper offensive linemen ready to step in at other spots.

The Takeaway

If Bolles keeps playing well, it wouldn't surprise if he stays with the Broncos through 2028. After that, though, there's no guarantee he'll stick around.

As far as a contract restructure goes, if Bolles plays well in 2026, it might be safe to restructure a portion of his 2027 base salary but not the full amount. But the Broncos should only do so if it's absolutely necessary.

Remember that Bolles is on his third contract with the Broncos. While nothing rules out a final contract if he wants to keep playing, it's far from guaranteed.

For the next couple of years, though, the Broncos should be able to keep Bolles. They just need to be prepared to replace him after the 2028 season.

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