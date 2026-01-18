Report: Broncos Bring Back QB After Nix's Season-Ending Injury

The Denver Broncos have re-signed quarterback Ben DiNucci to the practice squad following the season-ending ankle injury to starter Bo Nix, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

A former Cowboys draft pick, this is DiNucci's second stint in the Mile High City. He originally joined the club in 2023 and spent that season on the practice squad before inking a reserve/futures contract the following year. He then had cups of coffee with Buffalo, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

DiNucci never appeared in a game for the Broncos and has only one career NFL start to his name: a 2020 loss to the Eagles in which he completed 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

"I like his experience. There’s a calmness about him—a little poise," Denver head coach Sean Payton said in 2023. "He’s played in games, and just recently, he finished playing a season. That’s why he’s here.”

DiNucci could be elevated to the active roster to function as the emergency third QB ahead of next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans. Regardless, he'll be a semblance of depth behind new starter Jarrett Stidham and backup Sam Ehlinger, with whom the Broncos are already familiar.

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) hands the football off to running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Payton Affirms Stidham's Readiness

A stunned Payton stood behind the podium following Saturday's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills and announced that Nix fractured his ankle late in the contest and would miss the remainder of Denver's postseason.

In the next breath, he confidently supported Stidham as the latter prepares to step into the starting huddle. On Sunday, he doubled down on that confidence.

“It started with our evaluation in New Orleans of him. He was a target for us in the draft," Payton told reporters via conference call. "That doesn’t really mean anything other than we liked this player coming out. I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England. Then I know how [Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh] McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas. Then I know reports on how he played, and then we saw him play real time. But ultimately, to answer your question, it’s our three years here. In our three years, watching him day-in and day-out that you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment.”