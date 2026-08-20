Evan Engram Offers Telling Glimpse of Davis Webb's Vision for Broncos Offense

Things are looking up for Evan Engram in his second year with the Denver Broncos.

One of Engram's former quarterbacks with the New York Giants — Davis Webb — is the Broncos' new offensive coordinator and primary play-caller. Engram and Webb are also dear friends dating back years, and that relationship played a part in the two-time Pro Bowl tight end signing with the Broncos last year.

Would you suppose that an offensive coordinator might have a few ideas set aside for a buddy, especially one as athletically gifted and experienced as Engram? I would, and the early returns out of Broncos training camp certainly point in that direction, starting on Day 1 .

Since Broncos camp started in late July, there have been way more down-the-field, explosive plays on offense, regardless of which quarterback is under center with whichever unit — first, second, or third team. And Engram has been one of the obvious beneficiaries of that downfield impetus.

In Wednesday's practice, Engram made some huge plays , catching passes from Bo Nix, including a 25-plus-yard strike down the right sideline. Heck, even in the Broncos' preseason opener vs. the Atlanta Falcons last week, Webb had his quarterbacks air the ball out early and often.

It's not just what we're seeing; it's what Engram is also saying. Following Wednesday's practice session, the veteran tight end laid out how Webb taking the offensive reins will ultimately elevate all of Denver's skill-position players.

"I honestly think it’s going to benefit all of our skill guys," Engram said of Webb. "He’s just very hellbent on getting guys involved, using us to our strengths, getting us in space, and just utilizing all of our talents. And so I think all the guys that we want to get the ball to are going to benefit a lot playing in Davis’ offense, for sure."

'Always Trying to Air it Out'

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | USA TODAY Sports

Engram was also asked to compare what it's like to play for Webb as a coach to his time being around him as a quarterback in New York.

"Davis, when we were together in New York, he wasn’t the starter, but he was slinging it around a lot in practice and being a scout-team guy, giving the defense looks," Engram said. "He was always trying to air it out and make plays and give the defense problems. And, I mean, that’s kind of how he’s working to be right now."

Engram marveled at Webb's growth, going from starting the season finale for the Giants at the end of the 2022 NFL season to joining Sean Payton's coaching staff with the Broncos a few short weeks later. Webb's rise as a coach has been, frankly, meteoric: a year ago, as a quarterbacks coach, he began drawing interview requests for offensive coordinator and head-coaching positions.

The Broncos promoted Webb to pass game coordinator last year, a role he balanced with his job as the quarterbacks coach. The Broncos won 14 games, Nix showed tremendous growth as a player, and so the NFL came knocking again, interested in hiring Webb away.

Payton was able to retain Webb, offering him a promotion to offensive coordinator, and giving him the play-calling duties certainly helped. However, Webb also wanted to stay in Denver and help finish what he's started; only this time around, he'll have an even bigger impact on the outcome of the 2026 season.

"Obviously, we’re going to be heavy in the pass game, heavy in the run game as well, but he wants to attack," Engram said of Webb. "He wants to attack defenses. He wants to score points. He wants to play fast. He wants everybody to be on the same page. He’s very energetic, very animated, and I think the entire offense is responding really well to him."

Engram is talking about all the hallmarks of what we've seen from Webb's offense thus far: a focus on tempo, a physical run game, and an assortment of downfield passing, much of which springs off the commitment to the ground attack. Engram, not known for his blocking as a tight end, has been staying on the field to help set the edge for the running backs.

We're seeing two-tight-end sets. Sometimes, three-tight-end sets, and the downfield opportunities have been rife in the play-action game as a result.

Last year, Engram finished third on the team with 50 receptions for 461 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 76 times. I expect his targets to be in the triple digits this season, health willing, and that should translate to a significant uptick in yardage and touchdowns.

This Is the Way

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camp has told the story, and so did the first preseason game, as the Broncos finished with 359 total yards, 162 of which were on the ground, 24 first downs, and 27 points. Now imagine what that product on the field is going to look like with Nix as the triggerman and Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr. on the field.

Opponents won't know what hit them. Payton is no fool; he's one of the best, most innovative offensive play-callers of the 21st century. He knows how the sausage gets made.

Payton believed it was in the Broncos' best interest to hand the play sheet and the responsibilities thereof to Webb. The initial proof is in the pudding, but Webb is yet to show the NFL what he truly has up his sleeve.

In the preseason, schemes are vanilla for a reason. Coaches want to protect their schemes and tendencies from the always-watching eyes of their regular-season opponents.

The Takeaway

It's going to be fun to watch how Webb and the Broncos unfold the full magnitude of this offense when the regular season rolls around. The implications for Nix, in particular, are exciting.

As for Engram, he may have failed to meet expectations in his first year in Denver, but something tells me that Webb, his old pal, is "hellbent" on helping him make up for lost time in 2026.

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