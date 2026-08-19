Broncos Camp Day 14: Bo Nix Strikes Back | Winners and Losers

The Denver Broncos held their final training camp practice open to the fans on Wednesday.

Day 14 of Broncos camp was once again a padded practice, and the intensity was evident, though perhaps not as high and fiery as Day 13 , which saw a few fights break out among teammates.

The Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers on Friday night in the second preseason game of the summer, and Bo Nix is playing. As we sift through the news and notes from Day 14 of Broncos camp, we'll start with Sean Payton's plan for Nix on Friday night, share a few takeaways, and get to the biggest winners and losers.

Goal is 14 Snaps for Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos hope to play Nix and the starters for 14 snaps on Friday night, Payton revealed after practice. Now, if Nix leads an impressive opening-game touchdown drive, similar to what Jarrett Stidham did last week in Atlanta, perhaps Payton will have seen enough, but the plan is to give the QB1 at least two series.

Nix hasn't played in a football game since fracturing his ankle against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs this past January, so he's champing at the bit to return to the grid-iron. Nothing can replace the live-bullet experience that being exposed in an NFL game — preseasoon or not — can provide.

“I’m super excited. It’s always a blast to play at home," Nix said after Tuesday's practice. "It’s great to get in front of our fans. It’ll be fun to get out there for the first time this year, put the pads on, and go out there and play a game. For me, all the games feel the same, and so it’ll be good to get some work in.”

Injury Watch

Denver Broncos inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding with linebacker Drew Sanders and others at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Alex Forsyth, linebacker Levelle Bailey, outside linebacker Drew Sanders, wide receiver Michael Bandy, and tight end Caleb Lohner did not practice on Wednesday. It was the third straight practice Sanders has missed, which could put a major dent in the momentum he's built up this summer, after missing the past two seasons due to injury.

Bailey suffered a broken leg in the Broncos' preseason opener, so he's likely headed to injured reserve, though that roster move hasn't been made yet. Bandy has now missed about a week's worth of practice and the first preseason game.

Lohner hasn't practiced once since training camp started, after undergoing a "routine" clean-up procedure on his knee. His roster outlook can't be good.

After exiting Tuesday's practice with a bleeding forehead , following the D-line vs. O-line melee, center Calvin Throckmorton returned to practice on Wednesday with a bandage over his left eye. He continues to run as the first-team center with Wattenberg and Forsyth unavailable during team periods.

TOUGH GUY ALERT 🚨 Broncos OL Calvin Throckmorton is back in pads with a facial bandage today after bleeding following yesterday’s skirmish.#KOABroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/8sfXei7hBq — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) August 19, 2026

Mims and Wattenberg Practice (Kind of)

Once again, center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. were dressed and participated in individual drills, but went to the side field for team periods. The Broncos are proceeding win an abundance of caution with both players, because of their importance to the 2026 plan.

I wouldn't expect to see either on Friday night against the Packers, but you knever know.

Jaylen Waddle Burns PS2

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

In what many have called the throw-and-catch of Broncos camp, Waddle burned Patrick Surtain II down the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown during team periods, per The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel .

This is a connection that Broncos fans attending training camp practices haven't gotten to see much because Waddle was injured for a week-plus. Fortunately, he returned to practice this week, although the Broncos have been careful with his snap count during team period. Waddle hasn't taken every first-team snap, but his workload is increasing incrementally.

Will Waddle play on Friday night? It's hard to say, but I'd give it a 50/50 chance.

Evan Engram Makes Some Big Plays

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Right after that 60-yard connection to Waddle, Nix hit Engram for a 25-yard completion, also down the right sideline, per KOA 's Ryan Edwards . Engram had another nice catch from Nix, offering a glimpse of what offensive coordinator Davis Webb may have in store this season.

After practice, Engram talked about the boost the Broncos' offense will get with Nix back in the huddle on Friday night.

“You can’t really put words on that," Engram said. "Just the energy that he brings, the aura that he has and that he brings to the field—we’re all excited to see '10' back out there.”

Day 14's Winners

Denver Broncos guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix | QB

Jaylen Waddle | WR

Evan Engram | TE

Calvin Throckmorton | OL

Que Robinson | OLB

Jonah Coleman | RB

Reese Taylor | CB

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

After the fights on Tuesday, and Nix getting taken to the ground by Broncos defenders, it was good to see the third-year quarterback out there pushing the envelope on Day 14. Nix is a competitor, that's for sure, and while the Broncos have spent the last two-plus weeks going at each other, the callus it's building is going to serve them very well this season.

Nix was a Day 14 winner, but it's worth noting that the defense got the last laugh, stopping the first-team offense from converting in the Broncos' final two-minute situational period to end practice.

We've already discussed Waddle, Engram, and Throckmorton, but Robinson made one of the biggest defensive plays of camp. Under pressure, Stidham let fly a pass that Robinson jumped up and intercepted, promptly returning it to the house for a pick-six as the defense erupted ( Gabriel )

Taylor forced a fumble on Wednesday , after relinquishing a completion in coverage. The emphasis on takeaways this summer seems to be making a big difference.

Coleman caught a deep pass on a wheel route, showcasing his hands and ability to track the ball downfield, per DNVR 's Zac Stevens . Is there anything the rookie running back can't do?

To end practice, Abrams-Draine picked off Sam Ehlinger, punctuating his 14 camp practices this summer with authority.

Day 14's Losers

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Joly | TE

Gavin Ortega | C/OL

Jarrett Stidham | QB

Sam Ehlinger | QB

Two days in a row, Joly makes the "Losers" column, but it's not all bad from the rookie. He caught a deep pass over the middle on Day 14, and as he was celebrating, the yellow laundry fell ( Gabriel ). Offensive pass interference. The play was called back. Doh!

Ortega has been pressed into action this summer with all the injuries the Broncos have dealt with at center. The undrafted rookie had an aborted snap on Wednesday, trying to get the ball to Stidham, per The Denver Gazette 's Chris Tomasson .

Both Stidham and Ehlinger threw interceptions on Day 14, hence their inclusion here.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!